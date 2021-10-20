SASAKWA — On this night, the Sasakwa Vikings were no match for the Maud squad.
The Tiger rolled to a 30-0 lead to start the game and coasted past the Vikings 52-6 in a game that ended in the third period.
Coach Bruce Harrell’s squad saw its season-long five-game winning streak come to an end. The Vikings, who entered the game ranked No. 5 in Class C, fell to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in District C-4 play. Maud improved to 6-1 and 4-0.
Maud turned two early Sasakwa fumbles into scores to put the Vikings behind the 8-ball early.
Jerry Daubert scooped up a fumble and returned it 60 yards for a score at the 7:13 mark of the first quarter and Christian Fletcher rumbled 38 yards with a fumble return for a touchdown at the 5:59 mark of the second period.
Maud also got a 30-yard touchdown run from Bobby Joe Watson and a 2-yard TD run by Dylan Armstrong en route to building its 30-0 lead.
Gavin Ridge got free for a 27-yard touchdown run at the 5:19 mark of the second quarter but a two-point run was stuffed, leaving Maud on top 30-6 at halftime.
The Tigers even struck on special teams when the Sasakwa punter was tackled in the end zone for a safety.
It was a close game according to the stat sheet. Maud finished with 194 yards of total offense compared to 143 yards for Sasakwa.
Watson led the MHS ground game with 80 yards and two scores on just six carries. Armstrong finished with eight carries for 46 yards and two more TDs.
Ridge led Sasakwa with 67 yards on 12 carries.
SHS quarterback Canugee Tiger completed 5-of-11 passes for 58 yards and Bryce Bodkin went 3-of-6 for 48 yards for the Maud squad.
Sasakwa travels to Wilson-Henryetta Friday night. Wilson dropped a 68-22 decision to Caddo in Week 7.
