Sasakwa buries Bowlegs after big first quarter

Sasakwa senior Jerry Haynes signals toward the sideline during action earlier this year. The Vikings rolled over Bowlegs 64-12 at home last week. Third-ranked Sasakwa takes it show on the road tonight for a fall break matchup with Maud.

SASAKWA — The third-ranked Sasakwa Vikings rushed for over 300 yards in just two quarters in a 64-12 win over Bowlegs in a home game last weekend.

Coach Bruce Harrell's team improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in District C-4 play, while the Bison dropped to 3-3 and 1-2.

Senior running back Thomas Rompf led the SHS ground attack, finishing with 138 yards and three touchdowns. His scoring runs covered 52, 5 and 35 yards.

Austin Choate followed with 61 yards and two scores on just five totes. Wyatt Willis scored a pair of late rushing touchdowns for the home team and quarterback Tyler Stalnaker added a 4-yard scoring keeper.

The Vikings erupted for 42 points in the first quarter, including a 35-yard Rompf run with 31 seconds left and a 5-yard Choate scamper with :02 showing on the clock.

The Sasakwa defense came up with four turnovers — three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The Vikings are at Maud at 7 p.m. tonight. The Tigers (2-4) pounded Coyle 72-22 last week.

