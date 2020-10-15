Sasakwa buries Bowlegs after big first quarter

SASAKWA — The third-ranked Sasakwa Vikings rushed for over 300 yards in just two quarters in a 64-12 win over Bowlegs in a home game last weekend.
Coach Bruce Harrell's team improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in District C-4 play, while the Bison dropped to 3-3 and 1-2.
Senior running back Thomas Rompf led the SHS ground attack, finishing with 138 yards and three touchdowns. His scoring runs covered 52, 5 and 35 yards.
Austin Choate followed with 61 yards and two scores on just five totes. Wyatt Willis scored a pair of late rushing touchdowns for the home team and quarterback Tyler Stalnaker added a 4-yard scoring keeper.
The Vikings erupted for 42 points in the first quarter, including a 35-yard Rompf run with 31 seconds left and a 5-yard Choate scamper with :02 showing on the clock.
The Sasakwa defense came up with four turnovers — three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
The Vikings are at Maud at 7 p.m. tonight. The Tigers (2-4) pounded Coyle 72-22 last week.
