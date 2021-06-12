Sasakwa athletes to compete in 8-Man All-Star game

The Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) in conjunction with NEO A&M College and the Oklahoma Eight Man Football Coaches Association (OEMFCA) will host the 2021 Oklahoma 8-Man All-Star Football Week in Miami. The game was brought from Alva to Miami in 2003. This will be the 19th year for the Miami OK CVB and NEO A&M College along with the OEMFCA to host the Eight-Man All-Star Game in Northeast Oklahoma.
Eighty of the top football players from across Oklahoma have been selected to participate in this game and will arrive in Miami on Tuesday, June 15th for a full schedule of activities leading up to the White vs. Green Showdown.
Area athletes participating in the game are Sasakwa’s Josh Hull, Tyler Stainaker and Thomas Rompf.
More than twenty coaches representing the OEMFCA will lead and train these teams. Players and coaches will enjoy activities during the week including a night at the Historic Coleman Theatre, a hypnotist show, bowling and other events.
The game will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 19th at the Miami Multi-Purpose Sports Complex at Red Robertson Field located at NEO A&M College. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Cost for the game is $5 for all ages. OEMFCA Corporate sponsor passes are the only pass accepted at the gate.
The All-Star Game was designed to recognize and honor the finest football players throughout Oklahoma. Nearly 3,000 fans from across the state are expected to attend the game with college recruiters and scouts also in attendance. In addition to the game, the All-Star event provides scholarships for the players. The OEMFCA, NEO A&M College and the Miami local organizing committee join forces to award $8,000 in scholarships to players. The OEMFCA awards an additional $1,000 in scholarships for two all-star cheerleaders.
The event is organized and produced by the Miami OK CVB and the OEMFCA. Corporate Sponsors for this event are Oklahoma’s Electric Cooperatives, Miami OK CVB, Midwest Sports, and the Oklahoma Center for Orthopedics/Dr. Sean O’Brien. Additional event sponsors include Play Land Lanes, City of Miami, Oklahoma, Miami News-Record, Coleman Theatre, Miami Friends Church, NEO A&M College, Miami Schools, Tote Along, Gary Crow, Dr. Mark Folks, Buffalo Run Casino and Alert Services.
This year, more than forty All-Star Cheerleaders from across Oklahoma will join in the activities to cheer on both teams. Each cheerleader was nominated by their cheer coaches and selected by a committee to participate in the game on Saturday. The All-Star Cheer Team will perform at halftime during the game. The cheer team will be recognized at the Awards Banquet on Friday evening hosted by the Miami OK CVB. A limited amount of tickets is available for the banquet and can be reserved by contacting the CVB at 918-542-4435.
Area athletes on the cheer squad are Sasakwa’s Taylor Lunsford and Georgia Reich.
The OEMFCA Hall of Fame (HOF) members will be honored guests at the event and recognized during half-time activities. Those members are encouraged to register with the CVB and can check-in at the gate on gameday for their event pass. It is encouraged for the HOF members to RSVP to secure suite access during the game.
Game merchandise and concessions will be available. For more information about the game, please contact the Miami OK CVB at 918.542.4435.
