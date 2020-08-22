WARNER — Latta pitcher Jade Sanders pitched her fourth shutout in a row and the Lady Panthers blanked host Warner 15-0 Thursday evening.
Coach Missy Roger’s club stayed unbeaten at 9-0 on the year.
Sanders gave up a single run in Latta’s 4-1 win over Tecumseh in nine innings as part of the Byng/Latta Back to School Classic and she hasn’t surrendered a run since.
Hayes has had ample offensive support. During that four-game stretch, the Lady Panthers have outscored their opponents by a combined 50-0 count.
Against Warner, Sanders’ lone blemish was a hit batter with one out in the top of the second inning. She struck out five and didn’t give up a walk or a hit in three innings.
Two Memorial pitchers combined for 10 walks.
Brylea Russell finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the LHS lineup. Laraby Jennings also had two hits in Latta’s eight-hit attack and drove in a run and scored twice.
Hailey Baber went 1-for-1 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for Latta, while Trinity Cotanny went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and a run scored.
Brooklyn Ryan drove in two runs and scored twice, while Sanders also had two RBIs and scored a run. Jaylee Willis walked three times and scored two runs for the visitors.
Latta is in action this weekend at the Prague Tournament. That schedule was not available at press time.
Stonewall wins two home games
STONEWALL — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns rolled to lopsided wins over Coleman and Stringtown in their home festival Thursday evening.
Stonewall defeated Coleman 11-1 in the opener before surging past Stringtown 13-0 in the late game.
The Lady Longhorns, now 4-4, travel to Caddo at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Game 1
Stonewall 11, Coleman 1
Five Stonewall players had multiple hits in an SHS 14-hit offense.
Faith Ross finished 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored from her leadoff spot in the Stonewall lineup, while Brittney Littlefield went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Meghan Sliger finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Tatum Brady went 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Hannah Christian went 2-for-3 and drove in a run.
Kaylee Ford earned the pitching win after striking out four, walking two and allowing no earned runs in the four-inning run-rule.
Game 2
Stonewall 13, Stringtown 0
The Lady Longhorns set the tone early with 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Sierra Lumbert was dominant in the circle for Stonewall. She tossed three perfect innings with five strikeouts.
Kaylee Ford paced the SHS offense, with a 2-for-2 effort that included two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kayden Alford went 1-for-1 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Faith Ross finished 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Tatum Brady went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, while Brittney Littlefield finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored. Hannah Christian had one hit, one walk, one RBI and one run scored for the hosts.
Vanoss settles for Thursday split
VARNUM — The Vanoss Lady Wolves split a pair of games at a festival in Varnum Thursday afternoon.
Vanoss defeated Wetumka 12-0 in the opener before dropping a 10-2 decision to the Lady Whippets.
Coach Jonathon Hurt’s team, now 6-5, travels to the Earlsboro Festival at 4 p.m. Monday.
Game 1
Vanoss 12, Wetumka 0
VHS hurler Brinn Brassfield struck out seven, walked one, and didn’t give up a hit in three shutout innings to earn the pitching win.
Riley Reed was the Vanoss catalyst at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, five RBIs and a run scored. Jaycee Underwood went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Vanoss totaled six hits.
Emily Wilson went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the locals.
Game 2
Varnum 10, Vanoss 2
The Lady Whippets were able to take advantage of five Vanoss errors, four walks and a hit batter in the runaway win.
Vanoss trailed just 3-2 heading to the bottom of the fifth before Varnum scored seven unanswered runs to end the game in six innings.
The Lady Wolves finished with just four hits. Maddie Dansby finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI from the top of the VHS batting order. Brinn Brassfield and Eryn Khoury had the other two Vanoss hits.
Morgan Kinsey paced a 14-hit Varnum attack, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and two runs scored. Mindy Wildcat finished 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Lexi Dominic also had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run. Roxy Lofton went 2-for-2 with two runs scored for the hosts.
Re Spraker was the winning pitcher. She struck out two, walked two and gave up just two earned runs in six innings.
Riley Reed absorbed the loss. She struck out three, walked three and gave up two earned runs in five innings. She got relief help from Brassfield.
