SHAWNEE — The Byng High School girls basketball team saw its season come to an end with a tough 36-32 loss to Sallisaw Thursday at the Class 4A Regional Tournament hosted by North Rock Creek High School.
The Lady Pirates ended the season at 16-11. Sallisaw is now 16-9 and advanced to this week’s Class 4A Area Tournament after disposing of Sulphur 44-30 on Saturday.
Byng head coach Luke Clark said Sallisaw’s size inside was a big difference-maker.
“Sallisaw’s size made it tough to score and we missed a few shots we normally don’t. Defensively, we gave ourselves a chance like we had done most of the year,” Clark said.
Byng had its chances but was a shot here or there down the stretch from keeping pace with the Lady Black Diamonds.
“Our kids fought extremely hard and I can’t be prouder of that,” he said.
Byng led 8-5 after the first period before Sallisaw tied the game at 14-14 by halftime. The Lady Black Diamonds outscored Byng 12-8 in the third quarter and that proved to be the difference. Both teams scored 10 points each in the fourth period.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz led all scorers with 16 points, including one 3-pointer. Cadence Carlos also reached double figures with 12 and also sank a triple. The rest of the team scored just four points combined.
Addyson Gream paced the Sallisaw offense with 12 points. Ellie Martin and Madison Bolin both added seven points apiece. Emily Gregory followed with six points.
Clark had high praise for seniors Adyson Caton and Laney Waters.
“I am proud of our seniors and will miss coaching them very much. They are a testament to sticking around in a program and paying your dues,” Clark said. “Neither one of them were starters before entering this season and we couldn’t have had the success we had this season without them. I hope these seniors are proof to the kids looking up to them of what hard work and patience look like.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.