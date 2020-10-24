RWB All-Conference team full of local players

Tammy Anderson | For The Ada NewsStratford seniors Paige Chamberlain, JimmyJo Lemmings and Abbie Phelps were named to the 2020 Red, White and Blue All-Conference fast pitch softball team.

The 2020 Red, White and Blue All-Conference team was full of local players.

A total of 17 players from local fast-pitch teams in Stratford, Asher, Vanoss and Konawa were among the honorees.

Following is the compete RWB Fast Pitch All-Conference players listed by team:

Stratford: Abbie Phelps, JimyJo Lemmings, Paige Chamberlain and Lundyn Anderson.

Asher: Makinzie Odell, Kathryn Dixson, Alexis Francis and Madilynn Larmon.

Wynnwood: Jaidyn Dlatorre, Blakely Rozell, Keelie Anderson and Tyley Dotson.

Vanoss: Riley Reed, Brinn Brassfield, Maddi Dansby, JC Underwood and Abbi Snow.

Konawa: Kashyn Ortiz, Tyra Yahola, Camry Whitekiler and Julie Coates.

Healdton: Lizzy Wolf, Macey Howell, Ramsey Webb and Brynli Tucker.

Paoli: Madison McGuire, Lanie Deaver, Jayden Baxter, Abby Covington and Keely Henderson.

Maysville: Abby McHugh, Taylor Hillis and Kendra Joslin.

Maud: Aubrey Williams, Maddie Dustman and Kadence Marc.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

