RWB All-Conference team full of local players

The 2020 Red, White and Blue All-Conference team was full of local players.
A total of 17 players from local fast-pitch teams in Stratford, Asher, Vanoss and Konawa were among the honorees.
Following is the compete RWB Fast Pitch All-Conference players listed by team:
Stratford: Abbie Phelps, JimyJo Lemmings, Paige Chamberlain and Lundyn Anderson.
Asher: Makinzie Odell, Kathryn Dixson, Alexis Francis and Madilynn Larmon.
Wynnwood: Jaidyn Dlatorre, Blakely Rozell, Keelie Anderson and Tyley Dotson.
Vanoss: Riley Reed, Brinn Brassfield, Maddi Dansby, JC Underwood and Abbi Snow.
Konawa: Kashyn Ortiz, Tyra Yahola, Camry Whitekiler and Julie Coates.
Healdton: Lizzy Wolf, Macey Howell, Ramsey Webb and Brynli Tucker.
Paoli: Madison McGuire, Lanie Deaver, Jayden Baxter, Abby Covington and Keely Henderson.
Maysville: Abby McHugh, Taylor Hillis and Kendra Joslin.
Maud: Aubrey Williams, Maddie Dustman and Kadence Marc.
