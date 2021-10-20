RUSH SPRINGS — Rush Springs broke open a tight game by outscoring Stratford 20-0 in the second half in a 35-12 win over the Bulldogs in Week 7.
The Redskins won for the first time in 2021, snapping a six-game losing skid and improving to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in District A-4. Stratford sank to 1-6 and 0-4.
Stratford raced to an early 12-0 lead with a pair of second-quarter touchdowns.
“We got off to a good start Friday night, but couldn’t keep things going like we needed to,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “We gave up too many big plays to a couple of very fast Rush Springs players. We will continue to work to get better.”
Nolan Hall scored on a 15-yard run and the two-point pass failed, leaving Stratford on top 6-0 at the 11:04 mark of the second period.
Hall scored his second touchdown of the game, this time from two yards out but Rush Springs again stopped a two-point try and the Bulldogs led 12-0 with 6:53 left before halftime.
Caden Moore answered in a hurry for the Redskins. He galloped 60 yards for a touchdown just 18 seconds after Stratford’s second score and his two-point run trimmed the Stratford advantage to 12-8.
With just over two minutes left in the second period, Moore struck again. He got free for a 69-yard cross-country TD run and a Landen Crawford PAT kick made it 15-12 at halftime.
It was all Rush Springs in the second half.
Quarterback Jacob Caveness scored on runs of 4 and 7 yards before he found Dalton Melton with a 27-yard TD pass for Rush Springs’ final score with 2:25 left in the game.
The Bulldogs piled up 296 yards of total offense but couldn’t find the end on multiple trips to the red zone.
Hall had a strong outing for Stratford, finishing with 128 yards on 17 carries and completing 8-of-14 passes for 123 yards through the air. His favorite target was Hunter Morton, who had six catches for 97 yards. Sean Harian added two grabs for 45 yards.
Leading the way for the SHS defense was Justin Arriaga with seven tackles. Blake English had six tackles and Morton followed with five stops.
“It’s a great group of young men that we have and they want to turn this around more than anyone,” Blackburn said. “We have to keep working through some injuries and find what works best for us.”
Healdton visits Blackburn Field at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs dropped a 57-0 loss to No. 1 Ringling in Week 7.
