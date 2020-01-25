NEWCASTLE — It wasn’t the greatest of starts for the Ada High basketball teams Thursday at the 2020 Ortho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational in Newcastle.
In a boys contest, the Cougars led the entire way until 4:32 left in the fourth quarter in a 64-52 loss to Lawton Christian.
Coach Garland Parks’ team, ranked 6 in Class 4A, dropped to 10-4 on the year, while the Crusaders improved to 18-4.
In a girls first-round game, Ada led 40-38 at the 4:01 mark of the third period before Edmond Santa Fe finally took over in a 70-55 loss to the Lady Wolves.
Ada, No. 15 in Class 4A, dipped to 11-4, while Class 6A No. 20 Santa Fe improved to 7-7.
BOYS
Lawton Christian 64,
Ada 52
The Cougars jumped out to leads of 16-10 and 34-26 in the first half before the Crusaders began to rally.
Ada still led 44-40 heading into the fourth quarter, but Lawton Christian finished the game on a 24-8 run.
Kaden Cooper hit three 3-pointers and led Ada with 19 points, while Jaxson Robinson sank a pair of triples and scored 15. Jake Shannon also reached double figures with 10 points.
Freshman point guard Jeremiah Barnes exploded for 30 points to pace the Crusaders. Reginald Kennedy added 12 points, and TaRiq Jordan reached double digits with 10.
Didier Maleng, Lawton Christian’s 6-10 post player from the Republic of the Congo, had seven points before fouling out.
GIRLS
Santa Fe 70, Ada 50
Ada led 18-16 early and trailed just 34-33 at halftime. The Lady Cougars were on top by two midway through the third quarter. However, the Lady Wolves scored the final six points of the period to grab a 55-44 lead heading into the final frame.
A 7-2 Santa Fe surge to open the fourth period put the Lady Wolves on top, 62-47, with 5:29 left.
“We played really good for two and a half quarters. The physicality of the game took its toll on us in the second half. We got in foul trouble, and it went downhill from there,” said Ada girls coach Christie Jennings.
Landyn Owens led the Ada girls with 21 — 15 of which came in the first half. Tatum Havens hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 for the locals. Shayla Wofford and Amaya Frizzell added seven points apiece. Owens and Wofford fouled out of the contest.
Ahoneste Walker scored a game-best 21 points for Edmond Santa Fe. Kaylee Nero followed with 18, including 14 over the final two frames.
