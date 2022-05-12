Rosters released for 2022 All-Star Classic

Rosters for the 48th annual Ada News All-Star Classic have been finalized after a meeting by the Ada Area Basketball Coaches Association earlier this week at Torres Mexican Restaurant.
The basketball extravaganza is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, at the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
The girls game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m. The contests will pit senior players from the East against senior players from the West.
The ever-popular 3-point Shootout and Slam Dunk competitions will also be part of the All-Star Classic.
Preliminary rounds for those events will take place at 4 p.m. on game day inside the Ada gym. Doors will open at approximately 3:45 p.m. for those events. The gym will be cleared following the completion of the preliminary rounds.
The 3-point Shootout and Slam Dunk contests are open to any varsity players, regardless of classification, from the 17 schools that now make up the Ada Area Basketball Coaches Association. Players must have been involved with their school’s varsity basketball program during the 2021-22 season to be eligible.
Members of the East Girls team include Cheyenne McCarn and Taylor Harrison, both of Allen; Kaythryn Dixson of Asher, Mackenzie Kent and Deesa Neely both of Byng, Maddie Addair and Payton Owens, both of Roff, Jaedyn Getman of Stratford and Alexus Belcher and Maddi Dansby, both of Vanoss.
Alternates for the East Girls are Gina Dean of Byng, Hailey Perry of Roff and Rai McMillen of Stratford.
Coaching the East girls is Luke Clark of Byng.
Members of the West Girls team include Chloe Brown of Coalgate, Taryn Batterton, Jaylee Willis, Triniti Cotanny and Chloe Miller, all of Latta; Emmy Mariott and Cheyanne Fixico, both of Holdenville, Carlee Cole and Ally Dixon and Charlie Rogers of Sulphur.
Alternates for the West Girls are Allie Harrison of Calvin, Jenna Farrell of Sulphur and Mallory Leflore of Stonewall.
Coaching the West girls is Dillon Snow of Holdenville.
The East boys roster includes Jake Beavert of Allen, Trace King of Asher, Caden Azlin and Kade Streater of Byng, Jacob Leslie of Konawa, Brighton Gregory, Drew Sheppard and Kagan Huneycutt of Roff; Gaylen Leetka of Sasakwa and Erik Hatton of Vanoss.
Alternates for the East boys are Will Kaminski of Allen, Cale Eberle of Konawa and Jacob Jones of Vanoss.
Gordon Garner of Konawa has been nominated to coach the East boys.
The West boys roster includes Camryn Reed and Caden Carey, both of Ada, the Calvin duo of Jonas Winningham and Jacobie Lacey, Kamdyn Douglas of Coalgate, Josiah McPerryman of Holdenville, Tyler Ireland and Cooper Hamilton, both of Latta, Mace Mobly of Sulphur and Harley Davidson of Tupelo.
Alternates for the West boys are Josh Murray of Ada, Justin Kiker of Latta and Conner Leflore of Stonewall.
Players for the West teams will wear white or light-colored uniforms on game day and will be the home team on the scoreboard, while the players on the East team will dress in dark suits and be visitors on the scoreboard. All-Star coaches will contact their players to set up at least one practice date.
Any area coach who knows of players who will not be able to participate in the All-Star Classic is urged to contact The Ada News sports department or the All-Star Classic coach as soon as possible so a replacement can be named.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.