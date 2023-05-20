The rosters have been announced for the Ada Braves and Ada A’s summer American Legion baseball teams.

The Braves and A’s will kick off the season Friday night when they go head-to-head for Post 72 bragging rights. That contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Ada High School’s Cougar Field.

Darrell Monroe will still be the general manager of the local American Legion baseball squads but said he will help coach the Braves and A’s this summer.

“I’m going to help out. We’re really excited about this group and this season,” Monroe said.

Garrett Lemons returns as the head coach of the Ada Braves. He spent this spring as an assistant coach at Lone Grove High School and helped the Longhorns advance to the semifinals of the Class 4A State Tournament. Lone Grove finished the season with an overall record of 33-5.

“I’m excited about it. I think we have a bunch of small school kids that know how to play the game of baseball and I’m excited to watch them go out and compete. It should be a fun summer,” Lemons said.

Both the Braves and A’s rosters are filled with some of the top players in the Ada area.

“It’s nice to have the pull in that area. Baseball’s always been really good in that area and to have kids come out and play from schools that are recognized for good baseball is exciting,” Lemons said. “The A’s have a good roster too. Both teams are filled with local talent. That’s cool to see.”

Monroe said he’s worked hard to schedule more games locally this year. The Braves and A’s will play “about three weekends” at Cougar Field and will also be a part of a summer baseball tournament hosted by East Central University’s Ken Turner Field.

“We’re hoping to get more fans out to our games and get this legion deal rolling again,” Lemons said.

The Braves team will be made up of mostly juniors and seniors and the A’s roster contains some of the top freshman and sophomore players around the area.

Morgan Turner is the head coach for the Ada A’s.

Following are the rosters for the 2023 Ada Braves and Ada A’s Post 72 American Legion baseball teams.

ADA BRAVES

Emmett Koonce Allen

Keith Cook Ada

Walt Kerr Tushka

Easton Wilkinson Coalgate

Cash Wafford Tupelo

Kason Hull Tushka

Pete Goodson Tushka

Tagen Simon Tushka

Davin Weller Tupelo

Colton Bourland Tupelo

Brody Harris Lone Grove

Cale McLean Lone Grove

Elvis Edwards Ada

Jagger Caldwell Ada

 ADA A’s

Colten Cole Sulphur

Cade Stick Ada

Caleb Pierce Rock Creek

Jake Fisher Ada

JD Duggan Ada

Kendon Wood Byng

Ryan Shelton Byng

Dalton O’Dell Tupelo

Luke Foreman Tupelo

Caden McHatton Madill

Eli Justus Ada

Kyler Gaddis Ada

Waylon Phillips Sasakwa

