Rosters for the 49th annual Ada News All-Star Classic have been finalized after a meeting by the Ada Area Basketball Coaches Association earlier this week at Torres Mexican Restaurant.
The basketball extravaganza is scheduled for Monday, May 22, inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
The girls game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m. The contests will pit senior players from the East against senior players from the West.
The ever-popular 3-point Shootout and Slam Dunk competitions will also be part of the All-Star Classic.
Preliminary rounds for those events will take place at 4 p.m. on game day inside the Ada gym. Doors will open at approximately 3:45 p.m. for those events. The gym will be cleared following the completion of the preliminary rounds.
The 3-point Shootout and Slam Dunk contests are open to any varsity players, regardless of classification, from the 17 schools that now make up the Ada Area Basketball Coaches Association. Players must have been involved with their school’s varsity basketball program during the 2022-23 season to be eligible.
Members of the East Girls team include Maycee Davis of Allen; Adyson Caton and Laney Waters of Byng; Whittany Spangler of Moss; Alina Rangel and Elle Odom of Sasakwa; Kylee Watson of Tupelo; and the Vanoss trio of Madi Faust, Trinity Belcher and Jacee Underwood.
Alternates for the East Girls are Jaylyn Isaacs of Konawa, Cednei Hulbutta of Sasakwa and Laci Story of Moss.
Coaching the East girls is Rikki Wolfe of Sasakwa.
Members of the West Girls team include Mena Harrison of Calvin; Braedy Wardrope of Coalgate; Chloe Eldred and Breana Britt of Roff; the Stratford trio of Lundyn Anderson, Morgan Boyles and Kourtney Willingham of Stratford; Hailey McMillen, Abby Salter and Randie Rogers of Sulphur.
Alternates for the West Girls are Nariah Bump of Calvin, Shawnda McMillen of Stratford and Jo Jo Bettes of Roff.
Coaching the West girls is Mark Savage of Stratford.
The East boys roster includes Garrett Leba of Asher; Ryan Hamilton of Byng; Zack Reavis and Christian Matchie of Konawa; Trenton Golden of Moss; Shaun Franks of Sasakwa; Cody Airington of Tupelo; and the Vanoss trio of Brayden Cannon, Carter Perry and Nate Sheppard.
Alternates for the East boys are Racer McBride of Moss, Nahum Grant-Louie of Byng and Leo Kuestersteffen of Konawa.
Coaching the East boys will be Leander Yellowfish of Konawa .
The West boys roster includes Andrew Hughes and Jack Morris of Ada; Nevon Bump of Calvin, Ashton Cagle of Coalgate; the Roff trio of Tallen Bagwell, Dylan Reed and Cade Baldridge; Davion Willis of Sulphur; Caleb Phelps of Stonewall; and Hunter Morton of Stratford.
Alternates for the West boys are Braden Mclean of Holdenville, Cooper Patterson of Ada and Easton Riddle of Roff.
Coaching the West boys is Grant Bates of Sulphur.
Players for the West teams will wear white or light-colored uniforms on game day and will be the home team on the scoreboard, while the players on the East team will dress in dark suits and be visitors on the scoreboard. All-Star coaches will contact their players to set up at least one practice date.
Any area coach who knows of players who will not be able to participate in the All-Star Classic is urged to contact The Ada News sports department or the All-Star Classic coach as soon as possible so a replacement can be named.
