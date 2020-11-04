Rompf helps Sasakwa roll past Oaks Mission

OAKS — In case the Oaks Mission Warriors didn't catch the name of the truck that bulldozed them all over the field in a 68-22 loss to No. 4 Sasakwa Friday night on their own home field, it was Thomas Rompf.
The talented senior tailback rushed for 266 yards and five touchdowns — all in the first half — in the Vikings' victory.
Sasakwa improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in District C-4 play, while Oaks Mission fell to 3-4 and 1-3.
Sasakwa piled up 606 yards of total offense, while limiting the Warriors to 204 and forcing five turnovers — four interceptions and a fumble recovery.
However, Sasakwa head coach Bruce Harrell was already thinking about Week 10 on the 165-mile trek home from Oaks that lasted until about 2 a.m. Saturday.
The Vikings, ranked No. 4 in Class C in this week's Associated Press High School Football Poll, will host No. 5 and unbeaten Midway in a giant District C-4 matchup Friday night.
"We're about to get ready for the biggest game in school history," Harrell said.
Back to Oaks.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Rompf scored on runs of 45, 15, 80, 2 and 45 yards and now has 1,480 yards and 26 touchdowns. He passed the lofty 6,000-yard mark for his career and now stands at a whopping 6,105 yards with an incredible 110 touchdowns.
The Vikings led 20-0 after the first quarter and 48-14 at halftime.
Junior running back Wyatt Willis and Austin Choate also had solid outings. Willis rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown, while Choate added 65 yards on seven carries.
Quarterback Tyler Stalnaker added 52 yards rushing and a score and also completed 4-of-7 passes for 144 yards and three scores.
Four different SHS players had nice receptions. Michael Morrison had one catch for 46 yards and a touchdown, Gaylen Leetka had a 36-yard TD catch, Willis hauled in a 29-yard TD pass and Gavin Ridge added a 33-yard reception.
Oaks QB Shawn Reed did all the offensive damage for the Warriors. He tossed a 29-yard scoring strike to Tiger Russell and scored on keepers of 8 and 6 yards. Reed completed 7-of-14 passes for 133 yards and rushed for 65 more.
