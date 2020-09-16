FOX — Sasakwa senior running back Thomas Rompf romped up and down the field for 252 yards and five touchdowns in the Vikings’ 64-14 Week 2 road win over Fox.
With his big day, Rompf passed the 5,000-yard mark for his career (5,086) and has 94 total touchdowns.
The Vikings led just 22-14 after a 62-yard kickoff return by Blaine Anderson and a two-point pass play.
However, Sasakwa reeled off 42 consecutive points to end the game after three quarters.
Rompf had touchdown runs of 11, 3, 26, 16 and 10 yards.
As a team, the Vikings compiled 374 rushing yards and 590 yards of total offense.
SHS senior quarterback Tyler Stalnaker completed 9-of-13 passes for 216 yards, a pair of touchdowns and one interception. He also had 52 yards on the ground, including a 4-yard TD keeper.
Fox QB Hawk Andrews completed 18-of-36 passes for 111 yards with three picks.
Sasakwa held the Foxes to minus 26 rushing yards.
Junior wideout Gaylen Leetka led the SHS receiving corps with five catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns. His TD receptions covered 3 and 80 yards. Leetka also had a 12-yard scoring run.
Sulphur spins shutout against rival Davis
SULPHUR — Senior running back Logan Smith rushed for 290 yards and two scores to help the Sulphur Bulldogs run past Davis 28-0 last Friday at Agee Field in the Murray County War.
Coach Jim Dixon’s team notched its first win of 2020, improving to 1-2. Davis fell to 1-1.
Quarterback Reese Ratchford started the Sulphur scoring with a 20-yard TD run in the first quarter. Minutes later, Smith got free for a 71-yard TD romp to push the SHS lead to 14-0.
Ratchford connected with Brandon Lloyd for an 11-yard TD toss that made in the second quarter and the home team led 21-0 at halftime.
Smith raced 64 yards to paydirt for a third-quarter touchdown that capped the scoring. Daniel Amaya booted all four PAT kicks for the Bulldogs.
Sulphur piled up 391 yards of total offense, including 364 on the ground. Ratchford finished with nine carries for 56 yards.
The SHS defensive unit limited the rival Wolves to 81 total yards.
Junior linebacker Brayden Standifer led the SHS defense with nine tackles. Amaya added seven tackles for Sulphur.
The Bulldogs have a bye this week and will host Little Axe on Sept. 25 on Homecoming Night at Agee Field.
