Romero sets school record for career doubles

NORMAN — Sydney Romero doesn’t constantly track her statistics or place in OU’s record book.
She’s made it clear through her final season her only priority is winning. But Romero was aware she was close to setting a new school record for most career doubles on Saturday.
“I’ve been reading tweets about it since yesterday,” Romero said. “That’s the only reason why I knew.”
Romero doubled in OU’s 3-0 win over Northwestern Friday, which matched Lisa Carey’s school record of 56 career doubles.
A day later, Romero picked up career double No. 57 in her last at-bat ever at Marita Hynes Field.
“For her to be in the record books, it’s a big deal here,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “Some of the greatest athletes to ever play the game are in this program. She put her name in there. Records are made to be broken, but I don’t know if I’ll be alive when that record breaks again. I’m really proud of her and the rest of this group.”
• Home run derby: OU broke another record Saturday.
The Sooners hit five home runs against the Wildcats, which they hadn’t done since beating Hofstra 17-3 on Feb. 16.
The record wasn’t for most home runs, however, in a single game. That mark still belongs to the group that hit eight home runs against East Carolina on March 15, 2015.
OU did break the school’s single-season record for most home runs by hitting its 108th of the year against Northwestern, surpassing the 2015 team’s mark.
Jocelyn Alo, Caleigh Clifton, Lynnsie Elam Grace Green and Sydney Romero provided OU with its five home runs. And it was Elam, who hit No. 108.
• Relief effort: Shannon Saile finally got a chance to redeem herself after her short-lived relief effort vs. Wisconsin on Sunday.
Saile threw 16 pitches before Gasso pulled her from the circle during the Sooners’ 2-1 loss to the Badgers.
Saile’s next opportunity in the circle came against Northwestern Saturday. She pitched 2 1/3 innings and didn’t allow any runs or hits after regrouping from Sunday’s struggles.
“She was at practice determined and at the game today,” Gasso said. “She gets a little bit nervy, like they all do when they first get out there, but she settled in and did a great job.”
• Up next: OU heads to its eighth Women’s College World Series in nine years. The eight-team field will begin play Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
OU and Oklahoma State are the only two teams from the Big 12 to advance to the round. The Cowgirls won their Super Regional series against defending national champion Florida State after beating the Seminoles 3-2 in Game 3 of the Super Regional series.
Texas had a shot at making it three Big 12 teams but lost a winner-take-all Game 3 against Alabama 8-5 on Saturday.
The Sooners will meet Alabama at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup and would face OSU in a winner’s bracket contest if both teams won Friday. The Cowgirls will meet Florida at 7 p.m.
