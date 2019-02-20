Rogers State shuts out East Central

CLAREMORE — Five Rogers State pitchers combined for a shutout, and the host Hillcats blasted East Central 10-0 Monday afternoon at the Diamond Sports Complex.
The Hillcats jumped out to an early lead, as Nick Follett singled through the left side to score Zack Mann and Christian Merriwether in the bottom of the first inning.
Rogers State continued to pile the runs on in the second inning, plating five more to go up 7-0. Mann started the scoring, doubling down the right-field line to drive in a pair of runs.
Follett then drove in two more runs with a single to center field. Blake Chiaramonte capped off the scoring in the inning with an RBI single up the middle.
The Hillcats were held scoreless in the third and fourth innings, but they would go on to score single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Merriwether had an RBI single in the fifth, and Griffin Keller drove home a run in the fifth with a base hit.
Follett, who finished 2-for-5 with five RBIs, drove in a run with a groundout in the bottom of the seventh. Zack Mann went 2-for-3 with two doubles, and two RBIs and scored three runs for the hosts.
Jackson Simonsgaard picked up the win in relief, tossing four innings of scoreless baseball with five strikeouts, while allowing just three hits.
Starter Hunter Pogue (0-2) was one of eight East Central pitchers to see action against the Hillcats. ECU’s hurlers combined for five strikeouts, seven walks and five hit batters in eight innings. All 10 RSU runs were earned.
East Central got six hits from six different players. Cordell Bowie went 1-for-1 in his only trip to the plate. Dylan Lang finished 1-for-2, and his double was the Tigers’ lone extra-base hit of the contest.
