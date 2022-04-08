CLAREMORE — The one-game winning streak didn’t last long for the East Central University baseball team.
Six different Rogers State pitchers combined to shut out the Tigers in a 15-0 win over ECU Wednesday evening inside the Diamond Sports Complex in Claremore.
East Central fell to 2-30 overall, while Rogers State improved to 18-16.
The Hillcats scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning to dash out to the early lead.
Skyler Nelson finished 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and three runs scored in a 14-hit Hillcat attack.
Joe Escalante went 4-for-4, all singles, and had three RBIs and four runs scored. Gavin Mestas went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, four RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the RSU lineup. Preston Horn ripped a pair of doubles and went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.
No other Rogers State player had more than one hit.
East Central’s hits — all singles — came from Tanner Collins, Britton Sperry, Christian Whitaker and Trae Lowe, a freshman from Byng High School.
The Tigers are back in action at 2 p.m. with a road game against Southern Nazarene in Bethany. ECU finishes the three-game Great American Conference series at 1 p.m. Saturday.
