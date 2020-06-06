Roff's Salter named Girls Freshman of Year

ADA [ndash] No services are planned at this time for Daryl Gene Teel, 70, of Ada. Mr. Teel passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born May 6, 1950, in Ada, to William and Elnora Loman Teel. Daryl graduated from Byng High School in 1968. He married Joyce Griffin Aug. 22…