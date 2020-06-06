Roff's Salter named Girls Freshman of Year

Roff girls basketball coach Trent Storts knew new freshman Abby Salter had a chance to be a game-changer.
She enforced that belief when she hit two clutch free throws with no time left on the golf to give the Lady Tigers a dramatic 32-31 win over tradition-rich Red Oak just before Christmas break.
Salter averaged 10 points per game in 21 contests for the Roff girls and also shot 41 percent from 3-point range. She sank 43 3-pointers and made at least four in a game five times. Salter hit six 3-pointers — all in one half — in one big outing.
All that let to Salter being named the 2020 Ada News Girls Freshman of the Year.
“She has a chance to become a really good player. As good as she shoots it, she knows that if she wants to be one of those special types of players she has to become more than just a shooter,” said Roff head coach Trent Storts. “I have no doubt with the work she puts that she will become one of those special players.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.