Roff's Salter named Girls Freshman of Year

Christy Sheppard | Roff AthleticsRoff freshman Abby Salter looks to her bench after hitting a free throw with no time showing on the clock to help the Lady Tigers defeat Red Oak 32-31 last December. Salter is the 2020 Ada News All-Area Freshman of the Year.

Roff girls basketball coach Trent Storts knew new freshman Abby Salter had a chance to be a game-changer.

She enforced that belief when she hit two clutch free throws with no time left on the golf to give the Lady Tigers a dramatic 32-31 win over tradition-rich Red Oak just before Christmas break.

Salter averaged 10 points per game in 21 contests for the Roff girls and also shot 41 percent from 3-point range. She sank 43 3-pointers and made at least four in a game five times. Salter hit six 3-pointers — all in one half — in one big outing.

All that let to Salter being named the 2020 Ada News Girls Freshman of the Year.

“She has a chance to become a really good player. As good as she shoots it, she knows that if she wants to be one of those special types of players she has to become more than just a shooter,” said Roff head coach Trent Storts. “I have no doubt with the work she puts that she will become one of those special players.”

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

