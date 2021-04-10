ROFF — Roff sophomore Dylan Reed is now officially over the hump.
Reed hit his first two home runs of the spring — and nearly punched a third one out — to help Roff stuff the Ada Cougars 13-1 Thursday night at Tiger Field.
Coach Ead Simon’s club, ranked No. 1 in Class B, stayed unbeaten at 18-0 this season, while Ada dropped to 11-11. It was the first meeting between the two schools in baseball — Roff is Class B and Ada is Class 4A — in recent history.
Simon said Reed’s work in the cages paid off against the Cougars.
“We’ve had a few guys — in the cages and during practice — that we feel like have been taking some good swings and he’s one of them. He’s right on the verge of really busting loose,” Simon said following the game.
Ada freshman hurler Reid Samson got two quick outs to start the first inning before Trayson Miller singled and Conner Owens walked. After Miller stole third, Tanner Graves slapped a single to center field that produced the first Roff run of the day.
Reed then stepped up to the plate and launched a 1-1 pitch over the center-field wall to put the Tigers on top 4-0.
Ada sophomore Jack Morris got the Cougars on the scoreboard when he crushed a line-drive homer over the left-field fence with one out in the top of the second inning that trimmed the RHS lead to 4-1.
The Tigers pulled away with a seven-run volley in the bottom of the second that included another three-run blast by Reed. Miller added a run-scoring double in the inning and Coby Simon pushed across another run with an infield single.
Miller’s two-run homer in the bottom of the third frame ended the scoring. He led a nine-hit Roff offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Graves finished 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.
Simon went 1-for-2 with an RBI and scored twice for Roff, while Wil Joplin went 1-for-2 and scored a run. Owens walked twice and scored two runs for the home team.
In Reed’s final at-bat, he hit a long fly ball to right field that was caught at the wall.
Ada was limited to just two hits in the contest — the Morris home run and a sharp single to right field by Caden Ross — by RHS junior hurler Drew Sheppard. He struck out three, walked one, hit four batters and allowed just the one run in four innings.
“Drew’s been really good this year. He wasn’t as sharp today as he’s been, but he’s been good,” Simon said.
Roff is off to the Canute Festival today where they’ll face Class A No. 6 Vici at 1 p.m. and Class A No. 1 and host Canute at 3 p.m.
The Cougars were supposed to host Comanche today, but that contest has been canceled. Ada has replaced that game with a road contest at McAlester set for 4 p.m. today.
