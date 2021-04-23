ROFF — The Payton Owens power trip continued Tuesday night in a slowpitch softball matchup with Allen.
The Roff junior blasted three home runs to help the Lady Tigers bury Allen 25-1 in a game that lasted just two and a half innings.
Roff scored 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning and 12 more in the second and didn’t bat again.
Owens led Roff’s 19-hit onslaught, going 3-for-4 with a grand slam, nine RBIs and four runs scored from the top spot in the RHS batting order. Owens entered the postseason with 37 home runs.
Coach Jason Trimmer’s club also got home runs from Danleigh Harris, Paige Mayfield and Chloe Eldred.
Harris finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored, Mayfield went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Eldred ended up 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Kailyn Gore finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Tigers and Camden Simon went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Maddie Adair went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored, while Kendra Kirk also had two hits, an RBI and scored three times. Lillie McDonald finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Sophomore Brooklyn Sanders hit a solo home run for the Lady Mustangs. Macyee Davis had Allen’s only other hit.
Asher wins pair against
ASHER — Kaythryn Dixson hit two home runs and the Asher Lady Indians rolled past Konawa 17-4 in the second game of a Tuesday home doubleheader.
The Lady Indians started the sweep with a 12-2 win in Game 1.
Asher, ranked No. 11 in Class A, improved to 17-9 on the year, while Konawa dropped to 5-11.
Game 2
Asher 17, Konawa 4
Dixson finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs and three runs scored in Asher’s 14-hit attack. Tannah Hamilton blasted a grand slam and went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored, while freshman Alexis Johnston went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Madilynn Larman went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored and Makinzie Odell finished 2-for-3 with a run scored. Alexis Francis went 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs scored for Asher.
Julie Coats finished 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored from the top of the KHS battling lineup and Kristin Johnson went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Abby Brimm went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Tigers.
Game 1
Asher 12, Konawa 2
Asher led just 4-2 after three innings but ended the game via the run-rule with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth frame.
The Lady Indians collected 12 hits in the contest, including a 3-for-3 effort by freshman Payton Leba, who also drove in a run and scored twice. Leadoff hitter Madilynn Larman went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored and Alexis Johnston ended up 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Kaythryn Dixson cracked a triple, drove in two runs and scored twice for Asher.
The Lady Tigers finished with eight hits. Abby Brimm went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored and Malena Whitekiller went 2-for-2. Jule Coats also had two hits for Konawa.
Vanoss piles up 28 hits in victory
TUPELO — The Vanoss Lady Wolves used an eight-run outburst in the top of the fifth inning to break open a tight game and ease past Tupelo 23-15 in a Tuesday night road game.
The Lady Wolves ended the regular season at 15-8, while Tupelo dropped to 5-22.
Vanoss pounded a whopping 28 hits in the contest.
Leadoff hitter Maggie Stone finished 5-for-6 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored from the top spot in the VHS batting order. Madi Faust finished a perfect 5-for-5 with a home run, five RBIs and four runs scored. Jaycee Underwood went 4-for-5 with three doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored, while Eryn Khoury ended up 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Brinn Brassfield went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored and Maddie Dansby finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and two runs scored.
Riley Reed hit a home run, walked twice, had two RBIs and scored three times for the visitors. Abbi Snow had two hits, a walk and scored three times. Hailee Brown also had two hits and scored three runs.
Breonna D’Aguanno finished 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk and four runs scored from the Tupelo leadoff spot. Kylee Watson finished 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and three runs scored. Shalyn McCollum went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Jaycee Stringer finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kaylea Palmer ended up 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Jewel Parker added two hits for the home team. Victoria Palmer went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
