BYNG — Bill McCarter made the most of his return to Stokes Field Tuesday night.
The Roff junior blasted a two-run homer against his former team and the Tigers rolled to an 11-1 win over the Pirates.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 12-3 on the year, while No. 6 Byng fell to 13-5.
McCarter’s home run was part of a four-run RHS surge in the top of the second inning that put the visitors ahead 5-0. He finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-hit Roff offense.
The Tigers tacked on four more runs in the top of the third to pull away.
Kagan Huneycutt went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored to pace Roff at the plate, while Brand Wilson finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Beau Joplin finished a perfect 3-for-3 and scored three times for the visitors, while Dylan Reed went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
Cade Baldridge finished 0-for-1 but walked twice and was hit by a pitch twice and scored three runs.
Byng was limited to three hits — doubles by Cooper McCage, Dylen Cotten and Bo Boatwright and committed six errors in the game. Boatwright drove in the lone Byng run.
Wilson, Roff’s pitcher, kept the BHS offense in check. He struck out 11, walked none and allowed just one earned run in the five-inning run-rule.
Four Byng pitchers combined for four walks, no strikeouts and three hit batters.
Roff is in the Calera Tournament this weekend and Byng is off until traveling to Silo at 5 p.m. Monday.
Latta scores 26 runs in win over Falcons
NEW LIMA — The host New Lima Falcons were caught up in Latta’s perfect storm Tuesday evening and the result was a 26-0 win by the Panthers.
Latta pounded 16 hits, New Lima committed 10 errors and two LHS pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout in the huge victory.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s team, ranked No. 14 in Class A, improved to 8-6, while the Falcons — No. 9 in Class B — slipped to 13-7.
Latta scored 12 runs in the first inning and added 13 more in the second.
Cooper Hamilton and Tucker Abney both hit two home runs in the game. Abney finished 3-for-4 with six RBIs and four runs scored, while Hamilton went 3-for-3 with a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Jackson Presley also had a hot bat for the Panthers, finishing 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored. Jake LaMack went 1-for-1 and scored four runs, while Cole McElroy went 1-for-1 and scored three times.
Kale Williams finished 1-for-1 with three walks, two RBIs and four runs scored from the top of the LHS batting order. Carson Abbott drove in two runs and he and Landon Wolfe supplied doubles for the locals.
Abbott was the winning pitcher for Latta. He struck out two, walked three and allowed just one hit in 2.0 innings. Hunter Price tossed an inning of relief and struck out the side.
Jackson Keesee led the Falcons at the plate, going 2-for-2.
Four New Lima hurlers combined for one strikeout, nine walks and a hit batter.
The Panthers are in action at the Silo Tournament this weekend.
Tupelo leaves Coleman
seeing double(s)
TUPELO — The Tupelo Tigers hit six doubles and piled up 14 hits in three innings in a 14-0 win at Coleman Tuesday evening.
Coach Clay Weller’s bunch, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 10-3 so far this fall while Coleman dropped to 5-6.
Brody McCollum led the Tupelo charge, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Taecyn Meek went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Dalton O’Dell finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Colton Bourland also had two hits and scored three times for the visitors.
Davin Weller went 1-for-1 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Cody Airington ended up 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Peyton Bills finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Luke Forman hit a double and drove in a run for the Tigers.
Meek tossed two innings to pick up the mound win. He struck out two, walked two and allowed two hits. Nate Medcalf tossed the fine frame, allowed just one hit.
Tupelo is competing in the Silo Tournament this weekend.
