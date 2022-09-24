ROFF — Ace Danleigh Harris struck out 37 batters in 17 innings to help the Roff High School softball team cruise to a Class B District championship Thursday at Tiger Field.
No. 17 Roff shut out Calvin 13-0 in the opener before sweeping past Sasakwa by counts of 5-0 and 10-4 to claim the district crown.
The Lady Tigers advance to a Class B Regional Tournament at 12-14. Sasakwa is done at 7-13 and Calvin ended its season at 10-12.
Roff 13, Calvin 0
Harris was as perfect as a pitcher could be against the Lady Bulldogs. She threw 29 strikes without a ball and struck out all nine batters she faced in the three-inning contest.
Roff quickly put the game out of reach with a 12-run outburst in the bottom of the first inning.
The Lady Tigers had just five hits in the game but also took advantage of six walks and a hit batter.
Keela Scott finished 1-for-1 with a walk, a double and three RBIs. Sophie Eldred went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI. Harris went 1-for-1 with two walks and an RBI from the top of the RHS batting order. Addi Sheppard went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Brianna Bess finished 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs scored.
Roff 5, Sasakwa 0
Harris again was in control from the circle. She struck out 13, walked two and allowed just four hits in the complete-game gem.
Roff scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. Harris led off with a walk and later scored on an error. Addi Sheppard later scored on a sacrifice bunt by Kendra Kirk that gave Roff a 2-0 edge.
Sophie Eldred drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the second inning, stole second and raced home on a run-scoring hit by Harris to put the hosts ahead 3-0.
Two Sasakwa errors — they ended up with four in the contest — led to another Roff run in the fourth that made it 4-0.
Brianna Bess reached on a one-out single in the sixth, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored the final Roff run on a bunt by Eldred.
Sasakwa had four total hits, including a double by Mattie White. McKayla Harjo, Olivia Snodgrass and Emileigh Palmer had the other SHS hit.
Cednei Hulbutta absorbed the pitching loss for the Lady Vikings. She struck out four, walked four and allowed two earned runs in six innings.
Roff 10, Sasakwa 4
The Lady Tigers got the bats going in the championship game, piling up 14 hits. Harris led the way, going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Chloe Eldred went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Addi Sheppard finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Kendra Kirk also had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run, while Sophie Eldred cracked a double and scored once.
Shelbey Ensey had a hit and scored twice and Cailey Hill finished 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs for the hosts.
Harris struck out 15 more batters, walked none and allowed three earned runs in another strong complete-game performance. Cednei Hulbutta was solid in defeat for Sasakwa. She struck out five, walked two and allowed five earned runs in seven innings.
Stephanie Lemmings led an eight-hit SHS offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Mattie White went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored for the visitors, while Hulbutta ended up 2-for-4. Emileigh Palmer had a hit and scored two runs for the Lady Vikings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.