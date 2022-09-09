Roff's Harris dominant in win over Vanoss

VANOSS — Roff ace Danleigh Harris was dominant and the Lady Tigers took advantage of six Vanoss errors in a 4-2 win over the Lady Wolves in a Tuesday road game.
The Lady Tigers, under the direction of new head coach Jadon Shores, improved to 7-10 on the year, while Vanoss fell to 9-6.
Harris struck out 12, walked just one and allowed three hits and no earned runs in the complete-game masterpiece.
VHS pitcher Jacee Underwood was solid in defeat. She struck out seven, walked four and allowed just one earned run in seven innings.
The Lady Tigers scored a run in the top of the second when Chloe Eldred singled and Cailey Hill followed with a double. Eldred scored on a sacrifice bunt by Keela Scott to give Roff the early 1-0 edge.
In the Roff half of the fifth, Kendra Kirk delivered a two-out, RBI single and another run scored when Chloe Eldred walked with the bases loaded that pushed the RHS advantage to 3-0.
Roff added an error-aided run in the top of the sixth to make it 4-0.
Vanoss attempted a comeback bid in the bottom of the seventh. E Khoury led off with a single and Madi Faust followed with a double.
After two quick outs, K Dupree delivered a clutch two-RBI double that cut the Roff lead in half at 4-2. But Harris recorded a strikeout to end the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.