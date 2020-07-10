ENID — Roff High School product Connor Owens continued his productive summer Wednesday night, this time with the Oklahoma Drillers 18U team.
The Drillers 17U and 18U teams joined forces to compete in the 2020 AABC South Plains Regional Tournament in Enid this week at the venerable David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The winner of this tournament will earn an automatic spot in the Connie Mack Classic in Joplin, Missouri — the tournament that will replace the Connie Mack World Series. That big event is scheduled for July 22-26.
The winner of this week’s tournament would normally have secured a spot in the annual Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, New Mexico, but this year’s Series was canceled as the state of New Mexico remains essentially on lockdown in its response to coronavirus pandemic.
Owens finished 2-for-4 with a home run and seven RBIs to help the Oklahoma Drillers 18U open the regional with an 11-9 win over the St. Louis Sting.
According to Bryce Scalf, found of the Oklahoma Drillers summer baseball program and the head coach of the 18U team, the Drillers older club has already been invited to the Connie Mack Classic but a victory in Enid this week would get that trip paid for and likely make his bunch one of the higher seeds.
The regional includes six teams from Oklahoma, two from Texas and four from Missouri. The Enid Majors and Enid Plainsmen are co-hosts of the tournament that also includes the Oklahoma Travelers, The Southwest Shockers Red and MVP Seng. Other teams in the field include Flat Bill West Texas, Flat Bill Bethel, the 417 Mets, the 417 Reds and the Midwest Nationals 17U (Missouri).
The Drillers 18U squad will try to win a state championship next week at the 2020 Oklahoma State Connie Mack Tournament set for July 15-19 in Enid. Teams in that field include the Bartlesville Indians, the Burkburnett Black Sox, the Enid Majors, the Enid Plainsmen, the Southwest Shockers Black, The Southwest Shockers Red and the Oklahoma Travelers.
OK Drillers 18U 11, St. Louis Sting 9
Owens blasted a grand slam over the left-field fence as part of a seven-run volley by the Drillers in the top of the second inning. Owen’s round-tripper game with the game knotted at 3-3.
The St. Louis squad battled back to get within 10-8 after pushing across five runs in the bottom of the third and it was 11-9 after each team scored a run in the fourth. The game lasted just six innings due to the two hour and 15-minute time limit.
Stonewall’s Ty Humphers finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored for the Drillers, while Tanner Graves of Roff walked twice. Carson Atwood of Silo went 2-for-3 and scored a run in the Drillers’nine-hit attack.
Makel Butler finished 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Sting.
The Drillers used five different pitchers in the contest with Justyce Boyett of Cheyenne earning the mound in in relief. The staff combined for 11 strikeouts and three walks in six innings.
The Drillers were scheduled to play the Midwest National 17 and the Enid Majors on Thursday and were off until the championship round. The playoffs — determined by how each team finishes in pool play — begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with games running through Sunday’s 3 p.m. championship contest.
