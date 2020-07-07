TISHOMINGO — The Ada Braves had turned a three-run deficit to one in the bottom of the fifth inning and were still trying to make some noise against the Oklahoma Travelers 18U team Thursday at the AABC Red River Shootout hosted by Murray State College.
However, Travelers reliever Brady Benedict of Roff silenced the Braves just long enough for his team to hand the Post 72 squad and 8-6 loss.
The Travelers improved to 29-7 on the summer, while the Braves — who got off to a late start and didn’t open their 2020 season until mid-June — fell to 4-6.
The Braves trailed 5-2 heading to the bottom of the fifth but scored a pair of runs when Reese Bankston of Rattan hit into a fielder’s choice and the Travelers made an error.
DJ Van Atten singled to put runners and first and second and both players advanced on another Traveler error.
Benedict then stepped to the mound and left the baserunners in scoring position with back-to-back strikeouts.
Parker Wood of Leedey walked to lead off the top of the sixth inning and Brandon Girton of Shattuck gave the Travelers some breathing room they’d later need by blasting a towering home run over the right-field fence to put Ada in a 7-4 hole.
After sitting the Braves down in order in the bottom of the sixth, Benedict helped his own cause with an RBI single in the top of the seventh that gave the Travelers’ an 8-4 advantage.
But the Braves weren’t finished yet.
Trae Lowe of Byng led off the bottom of the seventh with a base hit and Benedict beaned Bankston with one out. Lowe hurried to third on a fly ball out by Latta’s DJ Van Atten. That set the table for a clutch two-RBI double by Cache Stone of Kiowa that got the Post 72 club within 8-6.
However, Benedict recorded a pop out to the shortstop to earn his first save of the summer.
Wyatt Gardner of Kiowa doubled and later scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning for the Braves first run and Byng’s Parker Presley used an RBI single in the bottom of the second to give the locals an early 2-1 lead.
Both teams had 11 hits apiece.
Van Atten led the Ada charge, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, while Lowe, Gardner and Collin O’Grady of Byng added two hits apiece. O’Grady also cracked a double.
Four Braves pitchers combined for nine walks and three strikeouts. Starter CJ Briley of Wright City absorbed the loss.
Josh Smith of Durant, now 7-0 this season, was the winner for the Travelers. He struck out one, walked none and allowed four earned runs. Benedict struck out three and didn’t walk a batter in 2.2 innings of work.
Aiden Bagwell of Roff finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the winners.
