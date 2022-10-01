ROFF — The top-ranked Roff Tigers have No. 5 on their minds.
The Tigers took care of business in their Class B Regional Tournament Thursday at Tiger Field.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch walloped Asher 16-3 in the first round before cruising by Granite 14-1 in the championship game. Roff improved to 29-0 this season and will try to capture its fifth consecutive state championship next week at the Class B State Tournament.
Granite (22-9) and Asher (9-21), under the direction of head coach David Rolette, tried to win a consolation title on Friday and join the Tigers at state. First-round and semifinal games will be played at Edmond Memorial High School with the championship to be hosted by the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
Roff has now outscored its playoff competition by a combined 72-4.
Roff 16, Asher 3
Roff led just 5-3 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the third inning and six more in the fourth to pull away.
Brand Wilson had a big day at the plate for the Tigers. He finished 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and six RBIs. Cade Graves went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-hit RHS attack, while cracked a solo home run and finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs.
Tallen Bagwell ended up 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored, while Kaden Darnell went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Easton Riddle finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and scored twice for the home team and Bill McCarter went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored.
Bryce Lamb belted a two-run homer for the Indians and went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs. Brogan Culwell went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Gunner Lehman finished 1-for-2 and knocked in a run for the Indians and Conner Thompson and Brian Ballard had the other Asher hits.
Brand Wilson was the winning pitcher for Roff. He struck out five, walked three and allowed three earned runs in five innings.
Roff 14, Granite 1
Roff broke the game open with a seven-run volley in the bottom of the third inning.
Tallen Bagwell pitched four dominant innings for the Tigers. He struck out 10, walked one and allowed just one hit and one earned run.
Dylan Reed hammered two home runs in an 11-hit Roff offense. He finished 2-for-3 with six RBIs.
Cade Baldridge went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored from the top of the RHS lineup, while Brand Wilson finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Beau Joplin ended up 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Kaden Darnell finished 1-for-1 with a walk, a double and three runs scored.
