Roff wins twice at Caney tournament

CANEY — The Roff Lady Tigers won two out of three contests Saturday at the rain-delayed Caney Cougar Classic.
Roff edged Bennington 18-16 in the opener, slipped past Valliant 15-14 in the second contest before losing a late lead in a 20-10 setback to Kiowa.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class A, left Caney with a 19-12 record. Kiowa, No. 4 in Class 2A, went 3-2 and the tournament and is now 27-7. Valliant, No. 16 in Class 4A, fell to 11-8 and Class 2A No. 5 Bennington dropped to 22-9.
Roff 18, Bennington 16
The Lady Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held off a seventh-inning Bennington rally.
Roff blasted six home runs in the contest — two each by Paige Mayfield, Peyton Owens and Kailyn Gore.
Mayfield led a 19-hit Roff barrage by going 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Owens finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored, while Gore ended up 2-for-4 with a grand slam, six RBIs and two runs scored.
Danleigh Harris contributed three singles for Roff, while Kendra Kirk went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
The Lady Bears finished with 21 hits. Kayden Blackburn led the way going 4-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs scored. Cheyenne Miller finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored. Lily Cordell also homered and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two run scored.
Hanna Adkins finished 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Bears.
Roff 15, Valliant 14
Roff ripped five more home runs against the Lady Bulldogs.
The game was knotted at 14-14 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before Danleigh Harris walked with the bases loaded to force in the game-winning run.
Roff rallied from deficits of 9-3 and 14-10.
Harris led a 19-hit RHS offense, going 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Chloe Eldred finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Kailyn Gore went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Owens finished 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and four runs scored. Paige Mayfield also homered in a 2-for-5 outing that included four RBIs and a run scored. Lillie McDonald went 3-for-4 with a double.
Kiowa 20, Roff 10
Roff led 10-8 after three innings before the Cowgirls erupted for 12 runs in the top of the fourth inning to pull away.
Kiowa flexed its muscles at the plate, hitting seven home runs and collected 17 hits in the four-inning affair.
Kye Stone led the KHS offense, going 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored. Halle Giaudrone went 2-for-2 with a walk, two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored. Shyanna Stopp finished 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Brasen Hackler went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI, a walk and three runs scored. Chloe Crawley ended up 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored from the top of the Kiowa lineup. Sydney Linscott finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored and Courtney McCormic went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Peyton Owens led a 10-hit Roff offense, going 2-for-2 with two home runs, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Owens now has 33 home runs and 66 RBIs this spring.
Danleigh Harris went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and a run scored and Paige Mayfield finished 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Kailyn Gore went 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored.
Roff was at Stonewall Monday and is set to host Allen and Holdenville in a Festival beginning at 4:30 p.m. today.
