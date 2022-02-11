ROFF — Who knows? The Roff Tigers might have had a little hangover from their huge, physical battle with Class 2A No. 1 Dale Saturday night at the Vanoss Festival.
By the time the third quarter had rolled around, the Tigers were back to their normal selves.
Roff used a huge third-quarter surge to break open a tight game and roll past Springer 67-45 Tuesday on Senior Night inside the Roff gymnasium.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 21-2 on the year, while the 17th-ranked Cardinals fell to 18-5.
The girls contest was never in doubt as the Lady Tigers started off strong on the way to a convincing 50-26 win over Springer.
Roff improved to 11-12 on the year, while the Lady Cardinals dropped to 8-14.
Both RHS clubs are now headed to a pair of Class B District championship contests at home Saturday night. Both the girls and the boys will meet the Alex-Paoli winners at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
BOYS
Roff 67, Springer 45
The game was tight throughout the first half. Roff led 14-10 after the first quarter and carried a 22-18 lead into halftime. However, the Tigers put together a pivotal 29-11 volley during the third quarter to get some breathing room. Roff led 51-29 heading into the final eight minutes.
Kagan Huneycutt led a balanced RHS offense with 14 points, including four 3-point baskets. Tallen Bagwell followed with 12 points, while Dylan Reed hit double figures with 10.
Bill McCarter just missed double digits with nine points and Brand Wilson was next with eight. Brighton Gregory chipped in seven points for the home team, while Drew Shepphard ended up with five points.
Springer was paced by 16 points from Mickey Hunnicutt. Mikal Brown was next with 12 points, while James Latham followed with 11 points. Brown and Latham both sank three 3-point shots apiece.
GIRLS
Roff 50, Springer 26
The Lady Tigers shook off a rough loss to Class 2A No. 3 Dale by bringing it to Springer early and often.
Coach Trent Storts’ bunch bolted to leads of 18-3 and 35-7.
Maddie Adair and Abby Salter both scored 10 points to lead the RHS offense. Payton Owens followed with seven points. Chloe Eldred and Hailey Perry each chimed in with six.
