TISHOMINGO — Silo’s incredible 59-game winning streak finally came to an end courtesy of the Roff Tigers.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s squad erupted for five runs in the bottom of the second inning and turned back the Rebels 6-3 before a nice fall baseball crowd Thursday night at Murray State College in Tishomingo. The game was the centerpiece of the 2022 Red River Rumble.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 19-0 on the year and is still carrying a 25-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Class A No. 1 Silo fell to 20-1 this fall.
“It was all it was cracked up to be,” Baldridge told The Ada News about the huge matchup between the two fall baseball juggernauts. “It was two great programs locked into a head-to-head battle. The worst part is someone has to lose.”
The game featured a playoff-type atmosphere.
“I’m super proud of my dudes. It was definitely a heavyweight bout with both sides throwing haymakers,” he said. “My kids came prepared to be battle-tested and came out on top. It’s a great feeling heading into the playoffs.”
Silo scored a run in the top of the first on an RBI single by Delton Roberts to grab an early 1-0 lead.
Roff’s big fifth-inning outburst came with two outs.
Tallen Bagwell got things started with a walk, stole second and went to third on a groundout by Easton Riddle.
Beau Joplin then delivered the first big hit of the inning, an RBI single, to tie the game at 1-1.
Caden Graves and Kaden Darnell followed with back-to-back singles to keep the inning alive and load the bases. Cade Baldridge quickly emptied them by blasting a triple to the wall in center field that put Roff on top 4-1.
After Bill McCarter walked, Baldridge raced home on an errant pickoff attempt that gave the Tigers a 5-1 advantage.
Silo star Kyler Procter led off the top of the third inning with a double and later scored on a double steal attempt. The runner was thrown out at second but Silo still cut the RHS lead to 5-2.
The Rebels scored on back-to-back hits to lead off the fourth inning. Carter Parker hit a single and came home all the way from first base on a double off the pat of Josh Trout. Later in the inning, Silo loaded the bases but RHS hurler Dylan Reed got out of that jam with a strikeout. Still, the Rebels had crept to within 5-3.
Roff got something cooking when Brand Wilson walked and Reed followed with a base hit. Bagwell laid down a nice bunt on the third-base side that turned into a single that loaded the bases.
Joplin forced in a run by drawing a walk that put Roff on top 6-3.
Roberts, a Silo relief pitcher, left the bases full by getting a foul tip for an out and a K.
Roff finished with seven hits by seven different players.
“Getting seven hits by seven different players is huge,” Baldridge said. “Timely hits with runners on base makes for a happy coach.”
Easton Ford and Parker led a nine-hit Silo attack with 2-for-3 efforts. Proctor finished 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.
Reed pitched five tough innings to earn the mound win for Roff. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed just two earned runs. Bagwell tossed the final two scoreless innings of relief to pick up a save. He struck out three of the six batters he faced.
Proctor, the Silo ace, was tagged with the loss. He struck out two, walked two and allowed four earned runs in two innings. Roberts was solid in relief for the Rebels. He struck out six, walked two and allowed just one earned run in four innings.
“I was a little surprised we got to Proctor so early. We just really talked about having an approach at the plate and not missing the good pitch,” Baldridge said.
The Tigers were at Byng on Friday and host Class A No. 7 Amber-Pocasset at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Roff will host a Class B District Tournament on Thursday that includes Pittsburg and Wapanucka.
