MARLOW — In a highly anticipated battle between a pair of top-ranked teams, the Roff Tigers took the drama out of it early.
Coach Ead Simon’s club erupted for eight runs in the top of the third inning and stormed past Canute 12-2 in four innings in Saturday’s title game of the Marlow Outlaw Tournament held at Gib Stone Leroy Black Field.
Roff, No. 1 in Class B, ran its unbeaten record to 16-0, while the Trojans — No. 1 in Class A — lost for the first time this spring and dropped to 11-1. The Tigers are at Varnum today and host Ada Thursday.
Roff broke a scoreless tie in a big way with the third-inning outburst.
Singles by Drew Sheppard, Cade Baldridge and Coby Simon (on a bunt) loaded the bases to start the inning.
Trayson Miller followed with a two-RBI double to left field that put Roff on top 2-0.
A walk to Conner Owens loaded the bases again and Tanner Graves drew a free pass to force in Roff’s third run of the frame.
With two outs, Kagan Huneycutt and Sheppard drew back-to-back walks to force in two more runs and make it 5-0.
Wil Joplin hit an RBI single and two more RHS runs scored on an error that pushed the Roff advantage to 8-0.
Dylan Reed ripped a two-RBI double in a four-run Roff volley in the top of the fifth inning and Sheppard knocked in two more runs with a base hit that gave Roff its 12-2 advantage.
Joplin was the only Roff player with more than one hit, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Miller finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored and Reed went 1-for4-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Tanner Graves walked three ties in the contest.
Kelin Henderson paced Canute at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Colt Randal went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Sophomore Tallen Bagwell was the winning pitcher for Roff. He struck out five, walked one and allowed just five hits and no earned runs. Keenan Smith absorbed the loss for the Trojans. He struck out three, walked seven and allowed eight earned runs in 3.1 innings.
