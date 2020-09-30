ROFF — Regional pairings for small school baseball and fastpitch softball were released Monday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association and three talented local teams will be forced to battle one another for the right to earn a trip to the state tournament.
In a Class B Regional Tournament in Roff, the host and seventh-ranked Lady Tigers will tangle with coach Tari Dubler’s scrappy Asher Lady Indians in one first-round matchup scheduled for noon on Thursday. That matchup will be followed with another marquee matchup featuring No. 18 Tupelo and No. 9 Lookeba-Sickles.
Four games will be played on Thursday and at least two more are scheduled for Friday to determine the regional champion.
Roff head coach Jason Trimmer said it should be two days of competitive softball.
“It’s definitely a tough regional, but you’ve got to be able to beat everybody to be the last man standing so we’re preparing for some battles,” Trimmer said. “There should be some very good ballgames played over here on Thursday and Friday.”
Trimmer and company got a good warmup game on Monday, defeating Class A No. 12 Velma-Alma 9-1 at Tiger Field.
Payton Owens, Kailyn Gore and Chloe Eldred each blasted home runs for Roff, while ace Danliegh Harris turned in another strong pitching performance. Harris struck out five, walked one, hit a batter and allowed just three hits and one earned run in the complete-game outing.
Roff piled up 10 hits in the game with Maddie Adair leading the way. She finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Paige Mayfield clubbed a pair of doubles in a 2-for-3 outing and drove in a run, while Gore went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the RHS lineup.
Owens went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Eldred finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. Camden Simon finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, while Kendra Kirk went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
The Lady Tigers scored at least one run in every inning.
Velma-Alma leadoff hitter Katie Barton went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk to pace the Lady Comets, while Rylee McLain and Jaycee Kimbrough had the team’s other two hits.
Two Velma-ALma pitchers — Shain Ille and Mackenna Rubrecht — combined for three strikeouts, four walks, five hit batters and five earned runs in six innings of work. The Lady Comets (22-6) committed three errors in the contest.
The Lady Tigers will enter regional play at 21-8 and on a roll after winning 12 of their past 13 games.
