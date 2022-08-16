DALE — Senior Brand Wilson finished 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Tigers knock off Oktaha 5-1 Saturday in the championship game of the 2022 Dale Invitational Tournament.
The Tigers improved to 4-0 on the year and hosted Mill Creek on Monday and travel to Caney at 4:30 p.m. today.
Beau Joplin went 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs for Roff, while Cade Baldridge blasted a triple, walked and scored a run from the top of the RHS lineup.
Dylan Reed earned the mound win for Roff. He struck out five, walked none and allowed just three hits and one earned run in the complete-game showing. Darren Ledford absorbed the loss for the Tigers. He struck out three, walked four and allowed three earned runs in three innings.
Hunter Dearman doubled and drove in a run for Oktaha, while Tyler Allen and Maddox Edwards had the other OHS hits.
Roff 11, Dale 0
Roff roughed up host Dale in a Friday night semifinal contest.
Beau Joplin had a big day at the plate for the Tigers. He cracked two doubles and finished with five RBIs.
Cade Baldridge went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks and three runs scored for Roff, while Kaden Darnell also had two hits and drove in a run. Bill McCarter went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, while Dylan Reed finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Tallen Bagwell earned the mound win for the Tigers. He struck out nine and walked just two in six no-hit innings. Cade Graves pitched a scoreless seventh for Roff and struck out two of the four batters he faced.
Dale’s lone hit, a seventh-inning single, came for Jake Green. Alex Leaver was solid in defeat for the Pirates. He struck out 11 and walked four in six innings.
