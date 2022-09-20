Roff turns back Byng, 4-2

BYNG — Brand Wilson hit a solo home run and pitcher Easton Riddle kept the Byng offense in check as the Roff Tigers upended the Pirates 4-2 Friday at Stokes Field.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, stayed unbeaten at 21-0 on the year, while Class A No. 15 in Class A, dropped to 13-9. The Pirates are now 6-3 in games decided by two runs or less.
Wilson smashed his home run with one out in the top of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Dylan Reed walked and was replaced by courtesy runner Lane McCarter, who scored on an RBI single by Riddle that put the visitors ahead 2-0.
Riddle, who finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, added another run-scoring hit in the top of the sixth inning and Reed later scored on a passed ball to give Roff a 4-0 cushion.
The Pirates put together a rally attempt in the bottom of the sixth.
Cooper McCage reached on a one-out, infield single and Kendon Wood followed with a base hit. Preston Welch then reached on an error and McCage scored to trim the RHS advantage to 4-1.
Naaman Lee drove in a run with an RBI single to make it 4-2 but the RHS defense turned a double play to get out of the jam.
Wilson also had two of six Roff hits in the game. Beau Joplin and Reed had the other Tiger hits.
The Pirates collected seven hits in the contest with Welch leading the way with a 2-for-3 effort.
Riddle struck out six, walked one and allowed just one earned run in a complete-game effort to earn the mound win. Bo Boatwright suffered the loss for the hosts. He struck out two, walked one and allowed just three hits and one earned run in four innings of work.
Byng played at Class B No. 2 Fort Cobb-Broxton Monday, while Roff hosted Class A No. 7 Amber-Pocasset.
