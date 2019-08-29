ROFF — Ead Simon considers his Roff baseball team a work in progress. And he likes the progress the Tigers have made so far this season.
The Tigers were hampered by a few injuries before preseason drills even started. However, they are getting healthier each week.
“We didn’t start off real good. We weren’t full strength,” Simon said. “We’ve had some youngsters thrown into the fire a little early and I’m excited about their future, but that doesn’t always translate into a glossy season record.”
Roff is 8-3 this fall and is ranked No. 4 in Class A heading into the 40th Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament, which starts today at Tiger Field. Roff meets Rock Creek at 12:30 p.m. to kick things off. Other first-round matchups include Oktaha versus Varnum, 2:30 p.m.; Asher versus Latta, 5 p.m.; and Byng vs. Calera, 7 p.m.
The tournament continues through Saturday, with the championship contest set for 4 p.m.
Two of Roff’s most notable injuries were to senior Aiden Bagwell and junior Trayson Miller.
Bagwell is currently batting and playing some first base for the Tigers, but Simon said he’ll be a nice addition to the RHS pitching rotation late in the season.
“We’re throwing a lot of unproven, good arms and trying to see where everybody fits,” he said. “Aiden Bagwell will be a big boost when he gets back. He’s a proven guy that we’re going to need down the stretch, for sure, to compete in Class A fall baseball.”
Miller is recovered, at full speed and is just now finding his groove.
“I feel like Trayson is just now getting on track. When he first got back, his timing and stuff wasn’t right. He’s starting to take better swings. It’s hard to go from doing nothing to having your timing right,” Simon said.
Despite the early bumps in the road, the Tigers expect to contend for a fourth consecutive state championship in October.
“I really feel like we have a chance to be pretty dynamic at the end,” Simon said.
The Field
The Roff Tournament is littered with ranked teams. In Class A, Oktaha is No. 6, Calera is No. 7, Byng is No. 8 and Latta is No. 13. Class B ranked teams include No. 7 Varnum and No. 9 Asher.
Instead of using a true seeding method, Simon said he likes to create unique matchups in the first round.
“What I try to do is match people up that they may not play as much,” he said. “But in the fall it’s hard because you’re playing the same people a lot.”
Simon said he also tries to keep teams away from each other that may have met in the Dale Tournament. “I try to get teams that didn’t meet up in the Dale Tournament or earlier in the season.
I don’t seed it right down by the numbers,” he said. “I think all the first-round games are pretty intriguing. Either way you go, you’re going to have pretty competitive games in most of the tournament.”
For four decades, Roff has brought some of the best teams in the state to Tiger Field in the fall. And the tournament is still going strong.
“We just try to be great hosts. We try to have something good to eat in the hospitality room. We try to have good teams and a good atmosphere,” Simon said. “We just want to create an atmosphere that people want to play in.”
