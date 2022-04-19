ROFF — For whatever reason, the Rattan Rams have been a thorn in the Roff baseball team’s side during the 2021-22 school year.
Saturday night, the Tigers yanked that thorn right out.
Roff used a late push to defeat the Rams 9-3 in the championship of the 27th Annual Roff Spring Tournament.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 19-1 on the year, while Class A No. 2 Rattan dropped to 18-4.
It was the Rams who ended Roff’s 49-game spring winning streak with a 10-6 win over the Tigers back in March at the Rattan Spring Classic. Roff has since reeled off 13 straight wins. They also handed Roff a 4-3 loss last fall, winning two of the last three matchups. The Tigers needed nine innings to edge Rattan 7-6 just before the playoffs last fall.
“Rattan has definitely had our number the previous two meetings,” said Roff head coach Danny Baldridge.” Coach (Michael) Clay does a tremendous job at getting the most out of his kids year in and year out.”
Roff outscored its tournament opponents 32-9. And while the Tigers played well, Baldridge said there is definitely room for improvement.”
“The boys and I discussed all week how the Roff Tournament would be equivalent to the state tournament and how we needed to prepare ourselves for such,” he said. “We really didn’t throw or hit it all weekend as well as we can, but they executed in all the small ball areas when asked to do so and they just find ways to win.”
The Tigers defeated local rival Tupelo 12-3 in a Friday night semifinal matchup.
Roff was at Class 2A No. 2 Silo on Monday and welcomes Elmore City-Pernell to Tiger Field at 4:30 p.m. today.
Tupelo (No. 3 in Class B), played at Class A No. 17 Caddo on Monday.
Championship
Roff 9, Rattan 3
This game was another classic matchup between the two storied programs most of the way. The score was knotted at 1-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before Roff exploded for seven runs to take command at 7-1.
Rattan scored single runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings but could get no closer.
The Tigers’ big fifth frame was capped by back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Drew Sheppard and Beau Joplin and a three-run double by Easton Riddle.
Bill McCarter paced a seven-hit Roff offense, going 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run, a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Riddle finished 2-for-2 with the big double, three RBIs and a run scored. Sheppard went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Kagan Huneycutt had the other Roff hit.
Rattan also finished with eight hits and four errors. Logan Smith paced the Rams at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Jace May finished 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Keegan Robertson walked twice and was credited with two RBIs for the visitors.
Roff will host a Class B District Tournament with all games played on Thursday. Roff meets Springer at 1 p.m., Maysville plays Springer at 2:30 p.m. and Roff faces Maysville at 4 p.m. The championship contest is set for 5:30 p.m.
I’m happy where we are at as a team heading into the playoffs,” Baldridge said. “With a couple of more super- tough games on the schedule, we will be prepared for that last weekend.”
Semifinals
Roff 12, Tupelo 3
Roff took advantage of a handful of Tupelo early errors in building a 10-1 lead after two innings.
The visiting Tigers looked like they might get back in the game, loading the bases with one out in the top of the fourth inning.
Brody McCollum scored when Cody Airington was safe on a Roff error, but the home team got out of the game when Dylan Reed recorded a strikeout and catcher Beau Wilson picked Airington off at first base for the final out of the inning.
Roff collected nine hits in the contest, led by Brand Wilson who finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. RHS leadoff man Cade Baldridge finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Bill McCarter also blasted a round-tripper and went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Drew Sheppard finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, while Kagan Huneycutt ended up 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Courtesy-runner Kaden Darnell scored three times for the host Tigers.
Tupelo was limited to five hits. Harley Davidson and Taecyn Meek both finished 2-for-3 with doubles, while Airington went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored from his leadoff spot.
Reed was solid through four innings on the mound for the hosts. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed two earned runs in the pitching victory. Easton Riddle pitched the final frame and had one strikeout and one walk.
Harley Davidson suffered the pitching loss for Tupelo. He struck out one, walked five and allowed five earned runs in two innings. Zane Wilkerson tossed the final two innings and walked three, allowed two hits and two earned runs.
Third Place
Dale 10, Tupelo 2
The game was tied at 2-2 through three innings. But the Pirates scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning and four more in the seventh to pull away.
The Tigers committed six errors in the contest and four Tupelo pitchers combined for eight walks, and three strikeouts but only gave up four earned runs.
Tupelo finished with six hits in the game. Harley Davidson went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Luke Foreman and Dalton O’dell both cracked doubles for the Tigers. Payton Bills went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Brody McCollum had Tupelo’s other hit.
Dale compiled 13 total hits. Conner Kuykendall finished 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Kash Van Brunt went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Jake Green finished 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Dason Sheppard cracked a solo home run.
Both Jett Higdon and Casen Richardson finished 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored for Dale.
Richardson picked up the mound win. He struck out three, walked one and allowed one earned run in four innings. Tate Rector struck out two with no walks in three shutout innings of relief.
