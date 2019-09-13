BYNG — Roff junior Trayson Miller had a big day for the Tigers against local rival Byng.
Miller finished 2-for-3 with a double, drove home four runs and scored twice to help the Tigers down the Pirates 6-2 Tuesday at Stokes Field.
Roff, ranked No. 3 in Class A, improved to 17-3, while No. 7 Byng dropped to 10-4.
Two other Tigers contributed big to the offense. Brady Benedict was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and a walk, while Wil Joplin finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Coby Simon (1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk) and Talon Rhoten (1-for-3 with a walk) had the other Roff hits.
Benedict got the pitching win too. He allowed just six hits and two walks while striking out four and giving up just one earned run in seven complete innings. Parker Presley took the loss. He walked five and gave up seven hits in 3.1 innings. Trae Lowe finished the game for the hosts and struck out five, walked one and gave up just one hit in 3.2 innings.
Collin O’Grady led the Pirate offense by going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Bill McCarter went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Byng.
Seth Brecheen drove in a run while going for 1-for-3. Carson Capps was also 1-for-3 for the Pirates.
Humphrey
homers lead Latta
Creed Humphrey launched two home runs in going 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored Tuesday, and the Latta Panthers upended Varnum 8-2.
Teammates Chance Perry and Rylan Reed also had two hits apiece. Perry was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Reed finished 2-for-4 and drove home three runs.
DJ Van Atten also helped out the Panther offense by going 1-for-2 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk, and Jeron Johnston had a 1-for-2 effort with a triple and a run scored. Latta totaled eight hits.
Bubba Boyd did most of the offensive damage for the Whippets. He hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning that gave Varnum a 1-0 lead and hit another solo blast in the top of the sixth. He finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Martell Davis went 2-for-3 for Varnum.
Rylan Reed earned the mound win for the Panthers. He struck out five, walked one and scattered five hits in six innings. Van Atten tossed a scoreless seventh frame.
Pablo Prieto was tagged with the loss for Varnum. He lasted just 2.1 innings and surrendered both of Humphrey’s home runs.
Tupelo mops up Moss
Harley Davidson fired a five-inning no-hitter while teammates Tye Gould, James Beach and Bentley Bills drove in multiple runs Tuesday, and the Tupelo Tigers trounced Moss 9-0 in five innings.
Davidson struck out six and gave up only three walks.
Gould finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Beach had a 2-for-3 effort with a double, three RBIs and a walk.
Kody Price was also 2-for-3 and scored once. Bills ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs, one run scored and a walk.
Davidson and Ethan Norfleet were each 1-for-3 with one RBI in Tupelo’s 10-hit attack.
Tyler Armstrong was the losing hurler for the Pirates. He got relief help from Tucker Brown, Lane Morris and Racer McBride.
Asher shuts out New Lima
Patch Hamilton and Jake Dobbs combined pitching a two-hitter, and the Asher Indians blanked New Lima 6-0 on the road Tuesday night.
Hamilton allowed two walks and struck out a pair through the first three innings, and Dobbs worked the final four frames for the win. He surrendered the two hits and no walks while striking out four.
Patch Hamilton led Asher’s eight-hit offense, going 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.
Michael McDonald contributed to the Indians’ offense, going 2-for-4. Tahlan Hamilton drove in two runs and scored once, while going 1-for-3 for the winners. Dobbs ended up 1-for-2 with a run scored, and Dayton Fowler had a 1-for-3 effort and scored once.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.