STONEWALL – Wil Joplin earned Most Valuable Player honors after firing in a game-high 30 points as the Class A 20th-ranked Roff Tigers crushed 15th-ranked Clayton 75-48 to claim the championship Saturday of the SRT Invitational at Stonewall High School.
Joplin drained five 3-point shots, and Roff totaled 10 for the game. Jairus Smith joined Joplin in double figures with 10 points and nailed two treys.
Trayson Miller followed with nine points, including one 3-point bucket, for Roff as he was named to the All-Tournament Team. Brady Benedict was next on the Tiger scoring chart with eight.
Roff outscored Clayton in each quarter, taking a 19-11 advantage after one before going on a 20-15 spurt in the second while building a 39-26 lead at the break. The Tigers then went on identical 18-11 runs each in the third and fourth quarters to pull away.
Clayton, now 20-4, was led by Garrett Addington and Zander Blevins with 13 points each.
Roff, 16-6 on the season, is at home with Stuart tonight.
Konawa girls fall
short in title game
The Class 2A 16th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers received 16 points from Kayden King and 13 from Charlyee Ortiz, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped a 52-47 decision to Class A sixth-ranked Clayton Saturday in the championship game.
King was named to the All-Tournament Team after recording five rebounds and three steals to go with her double-digit scoring effort. Charlene Galimba was also selected to the All-Tournament Team after scoring four points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out five assists and recording four steals before fouling out of Saturday’s game.
Charlyee Ortiz drained three 3-point shots, pulled down five boards and absorbed three charges in the contest. Kayla Hill chipped in six points, Sarah Gee had five and Kim Soar netted two to go with her six rebounds. Kashyn Ortiz ended up with a single point to go with five boards and three steals before fouling out.
Clayton had a 16-15 edge after one quarter, led 24-22 at halftime and had a 37-36 lead through three quarters.
Hannah Garrison exploded for a game-high 30 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Memree Hatcher followed with 16.
Konawa, 13-4 on the season, hosts Maud tonight.
Stonewall boys
kick Coalgate
Clayton Findley fired in six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points Saturday as the Stonewall Longhorns beat Coalgate 60-41 for the consolation championship.
Jarrett Ellis also reached double figures for Stonewall with 14 as the Longhorns staged two big middle quarters. Leading 16-13 through one period, Stonewall went on a 17-8 run through the second in building a 33-21 halftime advantage. The Longhorns then staged a 13-2 third quarter to pull away and take a 46-23 cushion into the fourth.
“I was really proud of our defensive effort the entire night,” said Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland. “We have to do a better job shooting free throws (10-of-25). But overall, we had a really good tournament.”
Dakota Johnson and Spencer Gatewood each sank a pair of 3-point shots, as Johnson ended up with nine points and Gatewood finished with six.
The Wildcats got 18 points from Carson Manion in defeat.
The Longhorns, 9-12 on the season, are scheduled to play at Celera on Tuesday.
Lady Longhorns
outlast Coalgate
STONEWALL – Mahayla Walker and Alexis Chamberlain poured in 19 points apiece Saturday as the Stonewall Lady Longhorns upended the Coalgate Lady Wildcats, 67-57, in the third-place game.
Dawsyn Lyon added 15 points to the Stonewall attack. Lyon and Walker each canned two 3-point shots, and Chamberlain had one. The only other trey for the Lady Longhorns came from Ashley Hayes, who finished with seven points.
“I was a tough tournament, and I’m proud of them,” said Stonewall head coach Brian Lyon.
The Lady Longhorns, who improved to 13-9 on the year, established a 21-11 lead after one quarter and settled for a 30-25 advantage at the break. Stonewall held a 45-41 lead going into the fourth.
Rylie Wood fired in a game-high 25 points, including one 3-point basket, for Coalgate and Bree Hughes, behind three treys, ended up with 13 points. Annie Yanez hit two 3-point shots on her way to seven points for the Lady Wildcats.
Semifinals
Clayton 53, Stonewall 31
The Lady Longhorns were limited to seven first-half points, including just two in the opening quarter, in dropping a semifinal decision to eventual tournament champion Clayton.
Dawsyn Lyon led Stonewall with 13 points, including one trey, and Alexis Chamberlain tacked on 10 points.
Sydnee Wood scored 13 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, and Cheyenne Tyler followed with 12 for the visitors.
The Ada News sports editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
