EDMOND — Sometimes you just have to manufacture runs at the state tournament and the top-ranked Roff Tigers did just that in a 5-0 win over No. 7 Kiowa Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Class B State Tournament at the Edmond Memorial baseball field.
The unbeaten Tigers advanced to today’s 11 a.m. semifinal contest opposite No. 6 Moss with a 31-0 record, while the Cowboys finish their fall season at 24-11.
Manufactured run No. 1 for Roff came in the bottom of the second inning. Easton Riddle drew a one-out walk and hustled to third on a base hit by Beau Joplin. With two outs, Joplin got himself caught in a run down between first and second just long enough for Riddle to score that put Roff on top 1-0.
The Tigers scored the first two of four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on an error and a passed ball to boost their lead to 3-0.
“We had to jump on a few mistakes they made and made them count,” Roff head coach Danny Baldridge told The Ada News following the game. “The end result is if we’re on top on the scoreboard at the end, that’s what matters.”
With two outs in the fourth, RHS leadoff hitter Cade Baldridge crushed a stand-up triple to the gap in left-center field that nearly made it to the wall some 390 feet away. He drove home two runs with that big blow and gave the Tigers a five-run advantage.
“That was huge for us because we hadn’t ran into one yet. That gave us some cushion there,” his father and coach said.
The triple was one of only five Roff hits off Kiowa ace Twine Palmer. Baldridge said he was impressed with the KHS hurler.
“We knew we were going to face a really good arm. That kid is good,” he said. “I felt like we were prepared but maybe he was a little better than we anticipated too.”
Palmer struck out seven, walked six and hit a batter in six solid innings of work.
Riddle had a hit and scored two runs for Roff. Caden Graves and Tallen Bagwell also had hits for the Tigers.
Roff hurlers Brand Wilson and Bill McCarter combined for a two-hit shutout. Wilson struck out six, walked five and allowed one of the hits in five innings. McCarter tossed the final two frames and struck out three, walked one and hit a batter.
The Cowboys got base hits from Hunter Boatwright, an infield hit in the top of the seventh and a base hit to left field by Chandler Kelley with one out in the top of the fourth.
