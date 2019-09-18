STONEWALL — Seven Roff players collected two hits each and Wil Joplin and Brady Benedict knocked in two runs apiece and the host Tigers downed the Stonewall Longhorns 10-2 in six innings Monday at Tiger Field.
Joplin and Benedict each finished 2-for-2. Joplin also scored once and drew a walk.
Trayson Miller, Cade Baldridge, Kagan Huneycutt and Coby Simon each finished 2-for-3.
Miller doubled once and scored once, and Baldridge scored a pair of runs. Huneycutt and Simon each scored one run each. Huneycutt also drew a walk.
Tanner Graves ended up 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored and Talon Bagwell went 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored.
Cade Baldridge pitched 3.2 innings in relief for the win. He gave up only one hit and one walk while recording a strikeout. Starter Jarred Vaughn took the loss for Stonewall after being relieved by Cameron Brown.
The Longhorns’ three hits came from Kaden Turoin (1-for-1 with a run scored and two walks), Okie Keeling (1-for-3) and Vaughn (1-for-3).
The third-ranked Tigers, now winners of 17 straight games, improved to 21-3 this fall, while No. 12 Stonewall dropped to 6-14.
Tupelo bounces Bullfrogs
James Beach went 3-for-3 from the plate, drove home four runs, scored a run and walked once in Tupelo’s 13-1 home win over Mill Creek Monday evening.
Harley Davison fired a three-inning one-hitter to earn the mound win. Davidson struck out six and walked only two, and the lone Mill Creek run was unearned.
Joining Beach with multiple hits was Ethan Norfleet, who ended up 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored.
Davidson (1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk), Ty Bourland (1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored) and Bentley Bills (1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored) each picked up one RBI. Tupelo compiled nine hits.
Tye Gould finished 1-for-2, scored twice and drew a walk for the winners.
Tupelo, No. 11 in Class B, improved to 10-6.
No. 1 Silo socks Latta
SILO — The Latta Panthers were held to three hits in a 7-1 setback to No. 1 Silo on the road Monday night.
Rebel pitcher Kyler Proctor struck out 11 and overcame five walks in getting the win for Silo. The lone Latta run was unearned.
Chance Perry suffered the loss for the 12th-ranked Panthers. He scattered six hits and walked four before being relieved by JT Gray. Only three of the six runs scored by the Rebels were earned.
Delton Roberts finished 2-for-3 to pace the Rebels at the plate, while Tagen Conary went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Latta’s hits came from Creed Humphrey (1-for-3), Rylan Reed and Cooper Hamilton.
Silo is now 19-2 this fall, while Latta sits at 9-8.
