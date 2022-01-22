Roff Tigers shoot past Longhorns

STONEWALL — Roff senior Drew Sheppard was too hot to handle for the Stonewall Longhorns.
Sheppard hit six 3-pointers for every one of his 18 points to help the Tiger shoot past Stonewall 55-23 Thursday night inside the Murphy-Roberts gymnasium.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 15-1 on the year, while Stonewall slipped to 5-12.
In the girls contest, the Lady Tigers knocked off host Stonewall 43-26. Roff improved to 8-8, while the Lady Longhorns dipped to 8-9. No information was received from this contest.
BOYS
Roff 55, Stonewall 23
Roff led just 14-8 after the first quarter but started surging after that. The Tigers built a 32-16 halftime lead before outscoring the home team 15-2 in a big third quarter to go on top 47-18.
Tallen Bagwell scored 10 points for the Tigers, while Bill McCarter followed with 7. Easton Riddle added six — thanks to a pair of 3-pointers — to the balanced RHS attack.
Roff combined for 11 triples in the contest.
No Stonewall player hit double figures Ashton Bierce led the way for the home team with nine points, while Mika Matt was next with five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.