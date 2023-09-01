ROFF — The Roff Tigers scored 11 unanswered runs to rally from an early deficit and cruise past Varnum 12-4 in a Tuesday night home game.
Roff, ranked No. 16 in Class B, improved to 3-10 on the season, while Varnum — No. 20 in Class A — sank to 9-7.
The Tigers host local foe Stonewall at 4:30 p.m. today.
Roff 12, Varnum 4
The Whippets scored three times in the top of the first inning before Roff seized control. The Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and three times in the second before erupting for six runs in the third.
Senior Kaden Darnell had the hot bat for the Tigers. He finished 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and four runs scored from the top of the RHS batting order.
Oliver Gregory finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Gavin Wilson went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Caden Graves went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the home team.
Maddux McCullar earned the mound win for the Tigers. He struck out four, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run in five solid innings.
Both Roff and Varnum were charged with four errors each.
Varnum finished with five total hits and got a triple and three RBIs from Brenden Poull.
Latta holds off No. 6 PrestonPRESTON — The Latta High School baseball team held off a late Preston rally in a slim 5-4 win over the host Pirates in a Tuesday matchup between two ranked teams.
Latta, No. 12 in Class A, improved to 8-5 on the year, while No. 6 Preston saw its season-long 11-game winning streak snapped, falling to 11-1.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s club hosts Class B No. 11 Asher at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Latta 5, Preston 4
Latta scored three runs in the top of the third inning and tacked on two more in the third to grab an early 4-0 lead.
Preston responded with a single run in the fourth inning and three runs in the bottom of the fifth frame before the comeback fell short.
Latta came up with six hits in the contest, including a 2-for-4 effort by Jonah Boyington, who also scored a run. Landon Fortner finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, and an RBI, while Hunter Price went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Landon Wolfe and Deakon Smith had the other LHS hits.
Preston finished with five hits from five different players. Bradley Winford blasted a three-run home run for the Pirates. Dustin Dunlap finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and Braxton Kennedy went 1-for-2 with a walk.
Darien Miller was the winning pitcher for Latta. He struck out two, walked three and allowed four earned runs in 4.2 innings. Wolfe tossed 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.
Three Preston pitchers combined for five strikeouts and six walks.
No. 11 Asher runs past VanossVANOSS — The Asher Indians jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and never looked back in an 11-2 victory over host Vanoss Tuesday night.
Coach David Rolette’s squad, ranked No. 11 in Class B, has now strung together four straight wins to improve to 7-5 on the season. The Indians are coming off an impressive run to the championship of the Caney Tournament over the weekend.
Asher travels to Latta today at 4:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Wolves dropped to 9-6 and are set to travel to Vanum at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
Asher 11, Vanoss 2
Asher scored three runs in both the first and second innings to surge to the lead.
Senior Conner Thompson finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored to lead a 10-hit Asher attack.
Jordyn Liston went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and four runs scored from his leadoff spot in the Asher lineup. Brogan Culwell finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors. Colton Johnston walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored three runs.
Vanoss got five hits from five different players. Riley Carlos finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Cash Wainscott went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
The Wolves were hurt by five errors in the contest.
Freshman Hudson Skender was the winning pitcher for Asher. He struck out four, walked two and allowed just two earned runs in six innings of work. Matt Wood struck out five and walked five in defeat for the hosts.
Stonewall leaves Santa Fe South behindOKLAHOMA CITY — The Stonewall Longhorns scored nine runs in the top of the sixth inning and buried Santa Fe South 16-5 on Tuesday.
The Longhorns, ranked No. 19 in Class A, improved to 8-5 on the year, while the Saints dropped to 5-8.
Stonewall travels to Roff today at 4:30 p.m.
Stonewall 16, Santa Fe South 5
Taegus Pogue paced an eight-hit SHS offense, going 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jamison Carrington went 1-for-2 with three walks, a double and three runs scored for the Longhorns, while Jaxson Christian went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs. Kaden Romines finished 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored and Balin Morrison walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored four runs. Laden Bailey and Landon Gutierrez both drove in two runs for the visitors.
Javier Durant went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to pace Santa Fe South at the plate.
Romines was the winning pitcher for the Longhorns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.