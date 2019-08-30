ROFF — It was a good day for Roff’s Talon and Tallen Thursday at the 40th Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament.
Talon Rhoten got the Tiger offense rolling with a first-inning grand slam, and Tallen Bagwell pitched three perfect innings in Roff’s 15-0 first-round victory over Rock Creek.
The Tigers, ranked No. 4 in Class A, improved to 9-3 on the year while Rock Creek slid to 2-7.
Roff got off to a quick start. Brady Benedict led off with a double, Wil Joplin walked and Trayson Miller singled to load the bases.
Rhoten then cleared the bags in a hurry with his big blast on the first pitch he saw.
“That might be his third in his last three at-bats. He hit two out in our last game (against Moss),” coach Ead Simon said. “He’s been on a roll. He got that first pitch and was ready to go.”
The grand slam set the tone for an 11-run first-inning for Roff.
Coby Simon’s sacrifice fly made it 5-0. After courtesy runner Drew Sheppard scored on a passed ball, Wil Joplin delivered a two-RBI single to push the RHS advantage to 8-0.
Trayson Miller followed with a run-scoring hit of his own, and Roff led 9-0.
The final two runs of the frame came when Cade Baldridge was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Tanner Graves walked to force in a run.
Tallen Bagwell — Roff’s freshman hurler — struck out seven of the nine batters he faced, including four in a row to end his three-inning stint. Bagwell had previously made appearances against fall baseball powers Asher, Fort Cobb-Broxton and Dale.
“He’s had to throw in some awful big spots as a freshman and really hasn’t had time to relax and be comfortable,” Simon said. “Today was the first day he looked comfortable to me out there. The ball was coming out of his hand good, his breaking ball was good.”
Roff scored four runs in the second with only one hitm a line drive single by freshman pinch hitter Garrett Morgan. There were five walks in the inning. Roff carried a 15-0 lead into the top of the third.
Three Rock Creek pitchers combined for 11 walks in the game.
The Mustangs tried to spoil the shutout in the top of the fourth inning, when Clay Stoner hit a double to left field and Luke Jackson followed with a base hit. Coby Simon, Roff’s reliever, then used back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.
Benedict finished 2-for-2 and scored twice from the leadoff spot for Roff, while Miller also had two hits and scored twice. Baldridge went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored. The Tigers finished with nine total hits.
Roff plays in a 7 p.m. semifinal contest tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.