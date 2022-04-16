Roff Tigers rallies past Sentinel in first round

ROFF — Sentinel’s Jake Peeler hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning to put Roff in an early hole during a first-round matchup at the 2022 Roff Spring Tournament.
The Bulldogs still led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the third inning.
However, the floodgates opened for the host Tigers, who scored five runs in the bottom of the third and four more in the bottom of the fourth and sped past Sentinel 11-3 in six innings.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 17-1 on the year, while Class B No. 12 Sentinel fell to 10-8. The Tigers met local foe Tupelo in a Friday night semifinal contest. The tournament wraps up today with games scheduled for noon (consolation championship), 2 p.m. (third place) and 4 p.m. (championship).
Roff then travels to Class 2A No. 2 Silo at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Rebels were unbeaten at 17-0 heading into a Friday matchup at Wister (No. 6 in Class 2A).
The Tigers finished with 10 hits against Sentinel. Kagan Huneycutt finished 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Tallen Bagwell also went 2-for-2, walked twice and scored four runs for the tournament hosts.
Dylan Reed finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Bill McCarter cracked a double and drove in two runs and Brand Wilson doubled and had one RBI.
Cade Baldridge and Beau Joplin had Roff’s other two hits. Baldridge scored twice and Joplin drove in a run. Caden Graves also scored a pair of runs for the Tigers.
Sentinel collected six hits in the game. Jett Cuningham finished 2-for-3 with a double, while Brad Wooton went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Tristan Toro had the other SHS hit.
Wilson was the winning pitcher for Roff. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed three earned runs in six innings.
Cunningham absorbed the loss for Sentinel. He struck three, walked two and allowed five earned runs in 3.1 innings.
