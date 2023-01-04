The Roff Tigers had a good chance to win two of their three games at the stacked 57th Annual Tournament of Champions held last week at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
Coach Larry Johnston’s club lost tight games to Class 5A No. 2 Tulsa Memorial (46-38) and Class 6A club Bartlesville (51-45) before dropping a 63-37 setback to Class 6A No. 18 Tulsa Union.
The Tigers proved they belonged in the field.
“What a great experience for our guys. We are thankful for the opportunity,” Johnston said. “I love our guys and am blessed to be a part. I’m proud of our dudes.”
If you don’t believe me or Johnston, just ask Tulsa Memorial head coach Bobby Allison. The Tigers pushed the Chargers to the limit — they led a lot of the game — before Memorial made a fourth-quarter comeback.
“Roff could make the state tournament in (Class) 5A. That’s how good I think they are,” Allison said. “Most of the players they have on their team could get minutes for us. It was a great state-tournament-type game.”
Memorial, who left Tulsa at 9-2, went on to finish as runners-up to Class 2A favorite Dale.
Roff, now 11-4 on the year, hosts Tupelo on Jan. 10. Roff JV boys will meet Velma Alma at 3 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Arbuckle Winter Classic in Davis.
“These young men are tough, gritty, competitive and talented,” Johnston said. “It’s time to rest up and get ready to win a gold ball.”
Game 1
Memorial 46, Roff 38
Roff got rolling early and raced to an 18-8 first-quarter lead. The Tigers still held a 26-18 advantage at halftime. However, the Chargers limited Roff to 12 second-half points and got within 34-31 heading into the fourth period.
Memorial ended the game on a 15-4 run.
Tallen Bagwell, who was named to the ToC All-Tournament Team, led all scorers with 17 points for Roff. Brand Wilson was next with 11 points.
Cade Baldridge, Wilson and Easton Riddle all hit 3-point shots for Roff.
Montae Collins led the Chargers — the defending 5A state champions — with 14 points. Ben Radford just missed double figures with eight points and Seth Pratt chipped in seven.
Game 2
Bartlesville 51, Roff 45
Roff again held the early advantage and led 12-10 after the first quarter. The Bruins used a 12-5 run in the second period and rallied for a 22-17 halftime lead.
The Tigers got within 38-35 heading into the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete a rally.
Brand Wilson hit a pair of 3-pointers and paced the Roff offense with 12 points. Tallen Bagwell was next with 11 points and Dylan Reed also reached double figures with 10. Cade Baldridge sank a 3-pointer and scored six points for the locals.
Bartlesville got a game-best 18 points from David Castillo, who hit a pair of triples. Michael Smith followed with 14 points and Aadhi Ayyappan also hit double digits with 10.
Game 3
Tulsa Union 63, Roff 37
The Redhawks soared to first-half leads of 12-6 and 24-12 and never looked back. Union outscored Roff 24-15 in the third quarter.
Tallen Bagwell paced Roff with nine points and Sylan Reed was next with eight. Brand Wilson followed with seven points.
Easton Riddle hit Roff’s lone 3-pointer.
Michael Gilyard led Union with 12 points, including a pair of 3-point shots. Kory Gunn scored 11 points for the Redhawks and Erik Madrid also reached double figures with 10 points in the balanced offensive attack.
