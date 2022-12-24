“Gonna stand my ground. And I won’t back down.” — Tom Petty.
That will be the mantra of the Roff High School boys basketball team when they head to Tulsa next week to compete in the 57th Annual Tournament of Champions.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, are scheduled to face Class 5A No. 2 Tulsa Memorial at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in a first-round matchup inside the BOK Center.
It may be the only time this season the Tigers aren’t favored in a game and it could happen for three straight days in a tough-as-nails ToC field.
“Our guys love the challenge ahead and won’t back down from anyone,” Roff head coach Larry Johnston told The Ada News.
Johnston had toyed with the idea of playing in the Tournament of Championship the past couple of years. Last season he approached his team with the idea.
The Tigers said bring it on.
“I asked our guys last year if they would want to play in the TOC if we could get an invite and emphatically said yes,” he recalled. “Joni (his wife), Lane (his son) and I drove up last year on Day 2 of the ToC and I started asking my buddies whose teams were playing last year who we needed to contact about the possibility of getting an invite. They pointed me in the right direction and we were able to talk to the tournament director that night, but more importantly the coaches put in a good word for our guys.”
This year’s field is nothing short of brutal. It’s the land of the giants. Joining the Tigers and Tulsa Memorial include Class 6A power Bartlesville, Class 4A No. 1 Kingfisher, Class 6A No. 1 Edmond North, Class 4A No. 2 Crossings Christian, Class 6A No. 18 Tulsa Union and Class 2A No. 1 Dale.
“It is an extremely tough field. The TOC always has a tough field, but this year is a little more unique than most years with no teams from Class A or Class 3A in the tournament,” Johnston said. “ There are four defending State Champions in the field — Edmond North in 6A, Tulsa Memorial in 5A, Kingfisher in 4A and Dale in 2A. We are coming off of back-to-back State runner-up finishes and Crossings won state in 2021 in 3A and returned to the State Tournament last year in Class 4A. Bartlesville has one of the top players in the nation and Union seems to always be super talented and contending for Championships in Class 6A.”
Johnston said the Memorial Chargers, coached by Robert Allison, are very deserving of their high ranking.
“Coach (Robert) Allison is one of the best coaches in the state. They are extremely talented with multiple players who have committed or have offers to play high-level college basketball. Not only are they really good athletes, but they are also very skilled and smart basketball players,” he said.
Johnston said he and his players realize they’ll have to bring their A-game to Tulsa next week.
“Our guys are excited and ready to go compete for three days against great competition,” he said.
“We know we will have to be at our best every possession of every game. We believe we can put ourselves in position to be successful,” Johnston continued. “We want to go and compete and a tournament like this will continue to get us ready to win a gold ball in March. Our guys are ready and expect big things next week and the second half of the season.”
One thing’s for sure. Those boys from Pontotoc County won’t back down.
