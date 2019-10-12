YUKON — Kyler Denton hit a two-out, walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give No. 4 Fort Cobb-Broxton a dramatic 3-2 victory over No. 2 Roff late Thursday night at the Class A State Tournament in Yukon.
The game started late, and players and fans had to endure a lightning delay at the cold, windy ballpark. The extra-inning contest ended just after 11 p.m.
Roff managed just five hits in the game and was hurt by four errors. The Tigers ended their season at 29-5, while the Mustangs marched on at 27-2.
The Fort Cobb ninth started with a walk to Jonathan Knauss before RHS relief pitcher Aiden Bagwell recorded two quick outs.
With Jake Biddy, who reached on a fielder’s choice, standing on second, Roff coach Ead Simon opted to intentionally walk Fort Cobb’s speedy leadoff hitter, Jaxton Willits. Brennan Phy then reached on an error to load the bases, and that set the stage for Denton’s late heroics.
Roff loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first inning but could only push one run in via a groundout by Cade Baldridge.
The Mustangs finally scratched for their first run of the game against Roff starter Brady Benedict in the bottom of the fourth. Denton walked and later scored on an RHS error to knot the game at 1-1.
Benedict pitched 7.1 strong innings with nine strikeouts, and four walks. He didn’t surrender an earned run.
Two Roff errors led to another Fort Cobb run in the bottom of the fifth that put the Mustangs ahead 2-1.
The Tigers countered when Trayson Miller singled in the top of the sixth and scored all the way from first on a Fort Cobb miscue that tied the game at 2-2.
Miller and Benedict had two hits each for Roff. Baldridge had the team’s other hit.
Tyson Eastwood finished 3-for-4 to pace the six-hit Fort Cobb offense.
