ROFF — Two Roff pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout and the Tigers defeated Calera 8-0 Tuesday evening at Tiger Field.
Drew Sheppard got the start for Roff and pitched three shutout innings. He struck out three, walked none and didn’t give up a hit. Beau Joplin finished up for the hosts. He struck out two, walked one and allowed two hits in two innings.
The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning and then tacked on five more in the third to pull away.
Dylan Reed paced an eight-hit Roff offense, going 2-of-2 with a double and a run scored. Tanner Graves finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Cade Baldridge blasted a triple and scored a run, while Coby Simon drove in a run and scored a run. Trayson Miller walked twice and scored two runs for the Tigers.
Tjun Gibson and Collin Maynard had the only hits for the Bulldogs.
Stuart Hornets sting Vanoss
VANOSS — The Stuart Hornets jumped out to a 10-5 lead before holding off a big Vanoss rally in the bottom of the seventh and clipped the host Wolves 12-10 in baseball action Tuesday evening.
Stuart out-hit Vanoss 12-4 but had to survive seven errors.
Keaton Crenshaw led the Hornets, going 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. Michael Bolte went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
No Vanoss stats were available at press time.
The Wolves are now off until an Aug. 18 contest at Moss.
