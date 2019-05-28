It’s already been a year to remember for the Roff High School baseball team. The Tigers captured their third consecutive state championship this spring.
Seniors Conner Baldridge and Dayne Bowerman now have some icing on the cake.
The Roff duo was part of the inaugural Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State rosters, released last week by the organization.
Moving forward, the OBCA is breaking away from the traditional games played in late July as part of the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State week.
Three games will be played June 2 at Enid’s David Allen Memorial Ballpark beginning at 1 p.m. There will be no OCA All-State baseball games.
The small-school game will feature players from Class B, Class A and Class 2A. The middle-school contest will pit Class 3A players against Class 4A players, and the large-school contest will include players from Class 5A and Class 6A.
Roff head coach Ead Simon said there are several positives to the All-State baseball changes.
“It was always tough for those 3A-4A kids to get in with the 5A-6A guys, so I think that’s good,” Simon said. “There’s still some kinks to work out. But they’re trying to do what’s best for baseball and get the best players recognized.”
Another advantage of the earlier contests is that players drafted by Major League Baseball will be more likely to participate.
“We were losing a lot of players who would report early to college or get drafted,” OBCA vice president and Enid coach Brad Gore told The Daily Oklahoman. “This way, kids are still in shape from (spring) season and we avoid those conflicts.”
Simon agreed with Gore’s analysis.
“For a lot of those reasons, it’s good. It doesn’t matter to me when we play it,” Simon said. “It will weaken the summer clinic a little bit because now, there’s not as much of a reason for a baseball coach to go up there. But as far as kids getting drafted and being able to play and kids still being in shape, that’s good.”
Bowerman — who was selected as a catcher for the Small East — hit .481 with two home runs and 17 RBIs before an injury ended his season after 16 games. The injury will likely keep him from playing in the All-State games.
“My heart still breaks for Dayne that he got hurt. He was probably our best baseball player. But the strength or our team was the ability for other guys to be able to pick up some slack,” Simon said. “We were still able to go win a state championship.”
Baldridge finished the spring at 8-1 with a 1.67 ERA. He struck out 51 and walked 17 in 50.1 innings.
“Conner just had a great senior year. His career was pretty good, but his senior year was great,” Simon said. “I don’t think he lost a game in the fall. He won the state semifinals and had one loss in the spring, and that was to Wright City (the Class A state champion). He just had a phenomenal year on the mound.”
Roff seniors ended their careers with a win-loss record of 203-60. The Tigers won three straight state titles — the spring of 2018, the fall of 2018 and the spring of 2019. Baldridge and Bowerman were the only Class B players on the Small East squad.
“They just finished as good as you can finish,” Simon said. “I’m just proud of the type of young men they are. They are both very deserving. I’m just tickled to be able to share that with them. They’ve given so much to us, so I like to see our kids get those types of honors.”
The Roff duo will be joined on the Small East team by fellow local players infielder Randis Gray of Latta and DH Austin Lambert of Coalgate.
Gray hit .397 with two home runs, 12 doubles, 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored in 30 games.
