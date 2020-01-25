ROFF — Freshman Abby Salter got the Roff Lady Tigers off to a hot start, and the defense took care of the rest in a 54-25 win over Coleman Thursday night in the first round of the Roff SRT Invitational.
It was the first game for the Lady Tigers inside the new Roff Gymnasium.
“I was telling someone after the game it didn’t even feel real. It was awesome, and this gym is awesome. It’s good for our community, our fans and our kiddos. They deserve to play in a gym like this,” said Roff girls coach Trent Storts.
The Roff boys also dazzled in their new gym debut, roughing up Coleman 80-20 in their first-round matchup.
“One thing we talked about before the game is to go execute and have as much fun as we’ve ever had, because you only get to do this once. It was awesome,” echoed Roff boys coach Larry Johnston.
The tournament continued Friday and resumes at 11 a.m. today with a girls consolation championship contest. The girls championship contest is scheduled for 5 p.m., with the boys title game to follow at 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Roff 54, Coleman 25
Salter sizzled right from the start, draining four 3-pointers in the first quarter. She hit back-to-back triples to end the first period and then hit another one to start the second frame that put the home team on top 17-5.
Against Roff’s steady defense, Coleman never recovered.
Salter hit her sixth 3-point shot of the first half at the 4:31 mark of the second quarter to push the RHS advantage to 22-7. However, she never scored again, finishing with a career-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from long range.
She only attempted one more 3-point attempt the rest of the way after making her sixth one.
“She’s really got us going the last three games. We just need to get her to start shooting the ball more in the second half, too. She turns down some shots because she’s an unselfish player, but when she’s open, the ball needs to be in the air,” Storts said.
Payton Owens hit a 3-pointer and then scored on a nice drive to the basket to end the second quarter and boost the Roff lead to 27-7 at halftime.
“Whenever we’re making shots, we’re pretty tough. We struggle to score at times, so it’s really good for us to get off to a good start,” Storts said.
Roff, which improved to 9-10 on the year, outscored Coleman 13-2 in the second period. The Lady Wildcats were 1-of-7 from the field during that stretch and had five turnovers.
Camden Simon hit a 3-pointer and Madison Shulanberger followed with a free throw late in the third quarter, and the Roff lead ballooned to 36-12.
Owens and Simon drained back-to-back triples late in the fourth quarter. Danleigh Harris followed with a putback, and JoJo Bettes hit a jumper in a late 10-0 Roff surge that gave the Lady Tigers their biggest lead of the game at 54-22.
Owens finished with 15 points and was 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. She also had six rebounds and two steals. Post player Sidney Wright pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds for the hosts to go with her six points.
Simon scored six after going 2-for-2 from long distance.
Carrie Pitts scored 10 points to pace Coleman, while Lollie Rivera followed with eight.
The Lady Wildcats were a frigid 3-of-17 (17.6%) from the free-throw line, while Roff made 12-of-16 attempts.
Coleman, which had won four of its past five games entering the tournament, fell to 13-7 on the season.
BOYS
Roff 80, Coleman 28
Johnston repeatedly switched out his five starters with five reserves throughout most of the contest, and Roff never seemed to miss a beat in the blowout victory.
“We feel like if those guys just do what they-can do, we feel like that’s a strength of ours, that depth,” Johnston said of his team’s bench play. “Sometimes we get distracted and try to do too much and not produce near as much. But when we do what we can do individually, it’s really good for our team.”
Roff bolted to a 14-2 lead to start the game. That initial run was capped by a pair of steals that led to points — the first a layup and the second two free throws — by Wil Joplin.
Roff’s second group finished the first quarter on an 11-3 run. Coby Simon had five points during that spurt. It was capped by a nice fast-break basket by Jairus Smith that was started by a steal from Aiden Bagwell and aided by an assist from Kaden Reust.
The Tigers scored the first 12 points of the second quarter. That surge was capped by back-to-back drives to the hoop by Joplin that made it 37-7 at the 5:29 mark of the frame. Joplin finished with 13 points and four steals.
Connor Owens was a force in the paint for the Tigers. He also had 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting and added six rebounds.
Freshman Tallen Bagwell scored 12 points off the pine for Roff and also had four rebounds and two steals. Simon had seven points, and Talon Rhoten contributed six before fouling out. Reust sank a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Roff saw 14 of 15 players who suited up reach the scoring column.
Cole Stanley hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats. He went 5-of-5 from the free-throw line, but as a team Coleman sank just 11-of-27 attempts. Roff hit 8-of-9 free shots.
Roff, ranked No. 11 in Class A, improved to 15-4 heading into a Friday night semifinal game opposite Coalgate. Coleman dropped to 6-11.
———O———
Following is a look at Roff “firsts” in the new Roff Gymnasium:
GIRLS
First basket: Abby Salter, a 3-pointer.
First rebound: Sidney Wright.
First foul: Chloe Eldred.
BOYS
First basket: Wil Joplin, a 3-pointer.
First rebound: Aiden Bagwell.
First foul: Jairus Smith.
First to foul out: Talon Rhoten.
