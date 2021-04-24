ROFF — Runs kept piling up and piling up at the Roff High School baseball and softball fields Thursday in district tournament play.
Over at the baseball field, No. 1 Roff scored 28 runs in two wins over Mill Creek on the way to a Class B District championship.
And in Class A District softball action the third-ranked Lady Tigers compiled 54 runs in three games to win a district crown of their own. Roff defeated Mill Creek 19-1 and swept past Paoli by counts of 16-1 and 18-0.
That’s 82 Roff runs combined if you’re counting at home.
BASEBALL
The Tigers season-long winning streak reached 25 games after they defeated the Bullfrogs 12-0 and 16-2. In fact, the Roff baseballers have won 51 straight games dating back to last fall. The list time these Tigers lost a game was back on Aug. 18 when they dropped an 8-3 decision to then-No. 1 Red Oak.
In Roff’s 12-0 win, Cade Baldridge and Trayson Miller both hit home runs.
Conner Owens led Roff’s 10-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Miller finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Baldridge went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Coby Simon finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored and Wil Joplin went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Kaden Darnell earned the mound win for Roff, tossing a three-inning, one-hit shutout. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.
Jon Jones had Mill Creek’s lone hit.
In Game 2, Tallen Bagwell had the hot bat for Roff. He finished 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple, six RBIs and two runs scored. Dylan Reed went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in the RHS 13-hit attack.
Caden Graves went 2-for-2 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored from the top of the Roff lineup, while Easton Riddle finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Drew Sheppard finished 1-for-1 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Kaden Darnell went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Caden Graves was the winning pitcher for the Tigers. He struck out four, walked five and allowed no hits and no earned runs in 1.1 innings. Kagan Huneycutt pitched the final 1.2 innings and had one strikeout and one walk and didn’t allow a hit.
Ethan Crowe walked twice and scored a run for Mill Creek.
SOFTBALL
In the 18-0 district title game, Roff piled up hits — including home runs by Paige Mayfield and Payton Owens.
Mayfield finished 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Tigers, while Kailyn Gore went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
Owens finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Maddie Adair went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored. Camden Simon ended up 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Danleigh Harris finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Lillie McDonald went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Rita Wartchow cracked a double and drove in two runs in her only at-bat.
In the 16-1 win over the Lady Pugs, Roff piled up 15 hits and took advantage of five errors by the Lady Pugs.
Payton Owens hit a home run and went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Danleigh Harris finished 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Chloe Eldred ended up 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Paige Mayfield finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Kailyn Gore went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Lillie McDonald finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored for the hosts.
Roff defeated Mill Creek 19-1 to open the tournament.
Chloe Eldred paged a 10-hit RHS offense, going 2-for-3 with two home runs, six RBIs and two runs scored. Payton Owens went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Tigers, while Paige Mayfield blasted a grand slam.
Kailyn Gore went 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
