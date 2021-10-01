ROFF — The Roff High School softball and baseball teams both beat the rain and their first-round opponents in regional tournament action Thursday afternoon. However, the heavy showers forced officials to try and move the rest of both regional tournaments to Caney. But those games were eventually called off.
As of press time, there was no word as to when or where the two tournaments would resume.
Getting a little wet didn’t seem to bother Roff pitcher Danleigh Harris, who tossed a six-inning no-hitter in the Lady Tigers 10-0 win over Caney.
Over on the baseball field, Drew Sheppard tossed a one-hit shutout to help the Tigers blank Mulhall-Orlando 9-0.
SOFTBALL
Roff 10, Caney 0
The Lady Tigers had four-run outbursts in both the third and sixth innings to pull away.
Roff piled up 13 hits, including a 3-for-4 effort from Payton Owens that included two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Kailyn Gore went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Harris helped her own cause with a 3-for-3 outing that included a double, a walk and two RBIs.
RHS leadoff hitter Maddie Adair finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Chloe Eldred went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Harris struck out eight Caney hitters and needed just 61 pitches to finished the complete-game gem.
BASEBALL
Roff 9, Mulhall-Orlando 0
Sheppard dominated the Panthers from the mound. He struck out 10, walked one and allowed just one hit — a single by Zach Presgrove to lead off the top of the sixth inning.
The Tigers scored at least one run in every inning but the fourth to steadily pull away.
Roff collected eight hits, led by Cade Baldridge who finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two runs scored. The other six RHS hits came from six different players.
Tallen Bagwell, Bill McCarter and Sheppard all hit doubles for the Tigers. Sheppard finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, while Kagan Huneycutt went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. Easton Riddle ended up 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored.
Five different Mulhall-Orlando pitchers combined for nine walks and four strikeouts. The Panthers also made four errors in the game.
